3M Open: Who has the most wins at the event

The 3M Open is a relatively new tournament on the PGA Tour, established in 2018 and first played on July 4-7, 2019.

It is held annually at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota and is sponsored by the Minnesota-based company 3M. It is the PGA Tour’s first regular stop in Minnesota in five decades.

It succeeds the 3M Championship, previously called the Burnet Senior Classic, a PGA Tour event which ran for 26 years.

The course features four challenging holes, including a 502-yard par-4 hole, which forces competitors to navigate a large mounding to the left of a sloping green, which is shaped around the lake’s edge.

The tournament will also see $1.5 million donated to local organizations supporting those impacted by COVID-19 and groups fighting for social justice initiatives.

Participants include defending champ Matthew Wolff, Tony Finau, Lucas Glover and Dustin Johnson.

Who has won the most times at the event? Take a look at the list below.

KENNY PERRY: 3 WINS

Kenny Perry was the first and only competitor to win back-to-back titles at the 3M Championship in 2014 and 2015. He won again in 2018, the tournament’s final year on PGA Tour Champions.

HALE IRWIN: 3 WINS

Hale Irwin won his first 3M Championship in 1997 when the tournament was known as the Burnet Senior Classic, held at the Bunker Hills Golf Course in Coon Rapids. He won one more time on this course in 1999 before taking home his third title in 2002, after the event had moved to TPC Twin Cities.

BERNHARD LANGER: 2 WINS

Bernhard Langer, one of the most successful golfers on the PGA Tour Champions, took home the 3M Championship title twice, once in 2009 and then again in 2012.