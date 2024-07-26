Go Back
  • Published
    61 Images

    2024 Team USA Olympics women's track and field: PHOTOS

    Led by Sha'Carri Richardson the Team USA women's track and field team will look bring home gold over the next couple of weeks at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

  • Sha'Carri Richardson races
    Sha'Carri Richardson competes in the first round of the women's 200-meter on Day Seven of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track and Field Trials.
    Patrick Smith/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Sydney McLaughlin-Leverone poses
    Gold medalist Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone poses with the gold medal after setting a new world record in the women's 400-meter hurdles final on Day Ten of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track and Field Trials.
    Christian Petersen/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Kaylyn Brown competes
    Kaylyn Brown wins her semifinal heat in the 400m during the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Team Trials.
    Craig Strobeck-USA TODAY Sports / IMAGN
  • Isabella Whittaker competes
    Isabella Whittaker finishes second in heat two of the 400m dash during the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Team Trials.
    Craig Strobeck-USA TODAY Sports / IMAGN
  • Shamier Little competes
    Shamier Little competes in the women's 400-meter final on Day Three 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials Track and Field at Hayward Field on June 23, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon.
    Patrick Smith/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Aleia Hobbs looks on
    Aleia Hobbs of the USA is competing in the 60-meter event at the 2024 World Athletics Championships at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, Scotland.
    MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Quanera Hayes runs
    Quanera Hayes competes in the women's 400-meter final on Day Three 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials Track and Field at Hayward Field on June 23, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon.
    Patrick Smith/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Tamari Davis competes
    Tamari Davis, center, competes to win the 100-meter competition during the Gyulai Istvan Memorial World Athletics Continental Tour Gold Meeting at the Athletic Center of Szekesfehervar, Hungary, on July 9, 2024.
    ATTILA KISBENEDEK/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Marisa Howard competes
    Marisa Howard of the United States of America compete in the Womens 3,000m Steeplechase final on Day 2 of The Match Europe v USA Minsk 2019 at Dinamo Stadium on Sept. 10, 2019 in Minsk, Belarus.
    Rafal Oleksiewicz/Getty Images for European Athletics / Getty Images
  • Courtney Wayment competes
    Courtney Wayment competes in the first round of the women's 3,000-meter steeplechase on Day Four of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track and Field Trials at Hayward Field on June 24, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon.
    Christian Petersen/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Valerie Constien poses
    Valerie Constien poses with the gold medal after winning the women's 3,000-meter steeplechase final on Day Seven of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track &amp; Field Trials at Hayward Field on June 27, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon.
    Christian Petersen/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Anna Cockrell competes
    Anna Cockrell of the United States competes in the women's 400-meter hurdles during the 2024 USATF Los Angeles Grand Prix at UCLA's Drake Stadium on May 18, 2024 in Los Angeles.
    Katharine Lotze/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Grace Stark competes
    Grace Stark of the University of Florida runs in the 60-meter hurdles during the Division I Mens and Womens Indoor Track and Field Championships held at the Birmingham Crossplex on March 12, 2022 in Birmingham, Alabama.
    Cliff Williams/NCAA Photos via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Alaysha Johnson celebrates
    Alaysha Johnson of the United States celebrates after winning a bronze medal during the Women's 100m Hurdles Final at Coliseo del Estadio Nacional Julio Martinez on Day 12 of Santiago 2023 Pan Am Games on Nov. 1, 2023 in Santiago, Chile.
    Jam Media/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Masai Russell poses
    Gold medalist Masai Russell poses with her medal after winning the women's 100-meter hurdles final on Day Ten of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track and Field Trials at Hayward Field on June 30, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon.
    Christian Petersen/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Jasmine Jones poses
    Jasmine Jones of Southern California poses after winning the women's 100m hurdles in 12.86 during the Pac-12 Track and Field Championships on May 12, 2024 in Boulder, Colorado.
    Kirby Lee/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Parker Valby reacts
    Silver medalist Parker Valby reacts with the medal after competing in the women's 10,000-meter final on Day Nine of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track and Field Trials at Hayward Field on June 29, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon.
    Christian Petersen/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Weini Kelati reacts
    Weini Kelati reacts after winning the women's 10,000-meter final on Day Nine of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track and Field Trials at Hayward Field on June 29, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon.
    Christian Petersen/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Whittni Morgan races
    Whittni Morgan competes in the Women's 3,000m Run during the 2023 USATF Indoor Championships at the Albuquerque Convention Center on Feb. 17, 2023 in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
    Sam Wasson/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Karissa Schweizer runs
    Karissa Schweizer of Team United States competes in the Women's 5,000m Final on day nine of the World Athletics Championships Oregon at Hayward Field on July 23, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon.
    Christian Petersen/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Elise Cranny races
    Elise Cranny competes in the women's 5000-meter final on Day Four of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track and Field Trials at Hayward Field on June 24, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon.
    Patrick Smith/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Elle St. Pierre poses
    Bronze medalist Elle St. Pierre poses with her medal after competing in the women's 1500-meter final on Day Ten of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track and Field Trials at Hayward Field on June 30, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon.
    Patrick Smith/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Emily Mackay competes
    Emily Mackay of the USA is competing in the 1500-meter event at the 2024 World Athletics Championships at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow.
    MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Nikki Hiltz celebrates
    Nikki Hiltz celebrates crossing the finish line to win the women's 1500-meter final on Day Ten of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track and Field Trials at Hayward Field on June 30, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon.
    Patrick Smith/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Juliette Whittaker reacts
    Juliette Whittaker reacts in the women's 800-meter final on Day Four of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track and Field Trials at Hayward Field on June 24, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon.
    Patrick Smith/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Allie Wilson reacts
    Allie Wilson reacts after the Women's 800m final during the London Athletics Meet at the London Stadium on Saturday, July 20, 2024.
    John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Nia Akins celebrates
    Nia Akins poses with a gold medal after competing in the women's 800-meter final on Day Four of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track and Field Trials at Hayward Field on June 24, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon.
    Christian Petersen/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Alexis Holmes runs
    Alexis Holmes competes in the women's 400-meter semi-final on Day Two of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track and Field Trials at Hayward Field on June 22, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon.
    Patrick Smith/Getty Images) / Getty Images
  • Aaliyah Butler poses
    Aaliyah Butler with her medal after competing in the women's 400-meter final on Day Three 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials Track and Field at Hayward Field on June 23, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon.
    Patrick Smith/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Kendall Ellis competes
    Kendall Ellis competes in the women's 400-meter semi-final on Day Two of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track and Field Trials at Hayward Field on June 22, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon.
    Christian Petersen/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • McKenzie Long races
    McKenzie Long competes in the first round of the women's 200 meters on Day Seven of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track and Field Trials at Hayward Field on June 27, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon.
    Patrick Smith/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Brittany Brown reacts
    Brittany Brown reacts after the women's 200 meters event of the Oslo Diamond League Bislett Games 2024 at Bislett Stadium in Oslo, Norway, on May 30, 2024.
    HEIKO JUNGE/NTB/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Gabby Thomas celebrates
    Gabrielle Thomas of the United States reacts after winning the 200m women's competition during the Wanda Diamond League, London Athletics Meet at the London Stadium on July 20, 2024 in London.
    Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • TeeTee Terry looks on
    TeeTee Terry looks on ahead of competing in the women's 100-meter semi-final on Day Two of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track and Field Trials at Hayward Field on June 22, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon.
    Christian Petersen/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Melissa Jefferson reacts
    Melissa Jefferson reacts after competing in the women's 100-meter semi-final on Day Two of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track and Field Trials at Hayward Field on June 22, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon.
    Patrick Smith/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Monae' Nichols poses
    Silver medalist Monae' Nichols of Team United States poses for a photo during the medal ceremony after the Woman's Long Jump Final on Day Three of the World Athletics Indoor Championships Glasgow 2024 at Emirates Arena on March 3, 2024 in Glasgow, Scotland.
    Michael Steele/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Jasmine Moore reacts
    Jasmine Moore reacts after winning the women's triple jump final on Day Two of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track and Field Trials at Hayward Field on June 22, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon.
    Christian Petersen/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Tara Davis-Woodhall
    Tara Davis-Woodhall reacts with the gold medal after winning the women's long jump final on Day Nine of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track and Field Trials at Hayward Field on June 29, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon.
    Christian Petersen/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Maggie Malone-Hardin in action
    Maggie Malone-Hardin of the USA in action in the javelin final during the London Athletics Meet at the London Stadium on Saturday, July 20, 2024.
    Adam Davy/PA Images via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Vashti Cunningham poses
    Vashti Cunningham poses with a flag and the bronze medal after competing in the women's high jump final on Day Four of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track and Field Trials at Hayward Field on June 24, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon.
    Christian Petersen/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Rachel Glenn in action
    Rachel Glenn competes in the women's high jump final on Day Four of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track and Field Trials at Hayward Field on June 24, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon.
    Christian Petersen/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Erin Reese in action
    Erin Reese competes in the first round of Women's Hammer Throw on day seven of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track and Field Team Trials at Hayward Field on June 24, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon.
    Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Deanna Price smiles
    Deanna Price of Team United States celebrates after competing in the Women's Hammer Throw Final at Estadio Nacional de Chile on Nov. 1, 2023 in Santiago, Chile.
    Andy Lyons/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Annette Echikunwoke competes
    Annette Echikunwoke competes in the women's hammer throw final on Day Three 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials Track and Field at Hayward Field on June 23, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon.
    Patrick Smith/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Veronica Fraley competes
    Veronica Fraley competes during the women's discus throw final of the Pan American Games Santiago 2023 at the National Stadium in Santiago, Chile, on Oct. 30, 2023.
    MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Jayden Ulrich in action
    Jayden Ulrich competes in the first round of the women's shot put on Day Eight of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track and Field Trials at Hayward Field on June 28, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon.
    Christian Petersen/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Valarie Allman celebrates
    Valarie Allman reacts while competing in the women's discus throw final on Day Seven of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track and Field Trials at Hayward Field on June 27, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon.
    Christian Petersen/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Chari Hawkins competes
    Chari Hawkins competes in the women's heptathlon high jump on Day Three 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials Track and Field at Hayward Field on June 23, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon.
    Patrick Smith/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Taliyah Brooks smiles
    Taliyah Brooks poses with a bronze medal and flag after competing in the women's heptathlon on Day Four of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track and Field Trials at Hayward Field on June 24, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon.
    Christian Petersen/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Anna Hall poses
    Anna Hall poses with a gold medal after competing in the women's heptathlon on Day Four of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track and Field Trials at Hayward Field on June 24, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon.
    Christian Petersen/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Tori Franklin competes
    Tori Franklin competes in the women's triple jump final on Day Two of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track and Field Trials at Hayward Field on June 22, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon.
    Christian Petersen/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Keturah Orji in action
    Keturah Orji of the United States in the women's Triple Jump final during day three of the World Athletics Indoor Championships at Emirates Arena on March 3, 2024 in Glasgow, Scotland.
    Sam Mellish/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Jaida Ross competes
    Jaida Ross competes in the women's shot put final on Day Nine of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track and Field Trials at Hayward Field on June 29, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon.
    Patrick Smith/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Chase Jackson in action
    Chase Jackson of the United States of America competes in the Shot Put Women during the FBK Games 2024 at FBK Stadion on July 7, 2024 in Hengelo, Netherlands.
    Marcel ter Bals/DeFodi Images/DeFodi via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Raven Saunders competes
    Raven Saunders competes in the women's shot put final on Day Nine of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track and Field Trials at Hayward Field on June 29, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon.
    Patrick Smith/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Brynn King competes
    Brynn King competes in the first round of the women's pole vault on Day Eight of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track and Field Trials at Hayward Field on June 28, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon.
    Christian Petersen/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Kate Moon poses
    Pole vaulter Katie Moon poses during the Team USA Paris 2024 Olympic Portrait Shoot at NBC Universal Studios Stage 16 on Nov. 17, 2023 in Los Angeles.
    Harry How/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Bridget Williams celebrates
    Bridget Williams of the United States celebrates after winning a gold medal during the Women's Pole Vault Final at Coliseo del Estadio Nacional Julio Martinez on Day 13 of Santiago 2023 Pan Am Games on Nov. 2, 2023 in Santiago, Chile.
    Jam Media/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Dakotah Lindwurm celebrates
    Dakotah Lindwurm celebrates after placing third during the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Marathon on Feb. 3, 2024 in Orlando, Florida.
    Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Emily Sisson reacts
    Emily Sisson reacts after placing second during the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Marathon on Feb. 3, 2024 in Orlando, Florida.
    Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Fiona O'Keefe poses
    Track and Field athlete Fiona O'Keeffe poses for a portrait during the 2024 Team USA Media Summit at Marriott Marquis Hotel on April 16, 2024 in New York City.
    Mike Coppola/Getty Images / Getty Images
