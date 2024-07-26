Move Back
2024 Team USA Olympics women's track and field: PHOTOS
Led by Sha'Carri Richardson the Team USA women's track and field team will look bring home gold over the next couple of weeks at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
- Sha'Carri Richardson competes in the first round of the women's 200-meter on Day Seven of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track and Field Trials.read more
- Gold medalist Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone poses with the gold medal after setting a new world record in the women's 400-meter hurdles final on Day Ten of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track and Field Trials.read more
- Kaylyn Brown wins her semifinal heat in the 400m during the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Team Trials.read more
- Isabella Whittaker finishes second in heat two of the 400m dash during the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Team Trials.read more
- Shamier Little competes in the women's 400-meter final on Day Three 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials Track and Field at Hayward Field on June 23, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon.read more
- Aleia Hobbs of the USA is competing in the 60-meter event at the 2024 World Athletics Championships at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, Scotland.read more
- Quanera Hayes competes in the women's 400-meter final on Day Three 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials Track and Field at Hayward Field on June 23, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon.read more
- Tamari Davis, center, competes to win the 100-meter competition during the Gyulai Istvan Memorial World Athletics Continental Tour Gold Meeting at the Athletic Center of Szekesfehervar, Hungary, on July 9, 2024.read more
- Marisa Howard of the United States of America compete in the Womens 3,000m Steeplechase final on Day 2 of The Match Europe v USA Minsk 2019 at Dinamo Stadium on Sept. 10, 2019 in Minsk, Belarus.read more
- Courtney Wayment competes in the first round of the women's 3,000-meter steeplechase on Day Four of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track and Field Trials at Hayward Field on June 24, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon.read more
- Valerie Constien poses with the gold medal after winning the women's 3,000-meter steeplechase final on Day Seven of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track & Field Trials at Hayward Field on June 27, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon.read more
- Anna Cockrell of the United States competes in the women's 400-meter hurdles during the 2024 USATF Los Angeles Grand Prix at UCLA's Drake Stadium on May 18, 2024 in Los Angeles.read more
- Grace Stark of the University of Florida runs in the 60-meter hurdles during the Division I Mens and Womens Indoor Track and Field Championships held at the Birmingham Crossplex on March 12, 2022 in Birmingham, Alabama.read more
- Alaysha Johnson of the United States celebrates after winning a bronze medal during the Women's 100m Hurdles Final at Coliseo del Estadio Nacional Julio Martinez on Day 12 of Santiago 2023 Pan Am Games on Nov. 1, 2023 in Santiago, Chile.read more
- Gold medalist Masai Russell poses with her medal after winning the women's 100-meter hurdles final on Day Ten of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track and Field Trials at Hayward Field on June 30, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon.read more
- Jasmine Jones of Southern California poses after winning the women's 100m hurdles in 12.86 during the Pac-12 Track and Field Championships on May 12, 2024 in Boulder, Colorado.read more
- Silver medalist Parker Valby reacts with the medal after competing in the women's 10,000-meter final on Day Nine of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track and Field Trials at Hayward Field on June 29, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon.read more
- Weini Kelati reacts after winning the women's 10,000-meter final on Day Nine of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track and Field Trials at Hayward Field on June 29, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon.read more
- Whittni Morgan competes in the Women's 3,000m Run during the 2023 USATF Indoor Championships at the Albuquerque Convention Center on Feb. 17, 2023 in Albuquerque, New Mexico.read more
- Karissa Schweizer of Team United States competes in the Women's 5,000m Final on day nine of the World Athletics Championships Oregon at Hayward Field on July 23, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon.read more
- Elise Cranny competes in the women's 5000-meter final on Day Four of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track and Field Trials at Hayward Field on June 24, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon.read more
- Bronze medalist Elle St. Pierre poses with her medal after competing in the women's 1500-meter final on Day Ten of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track and Field Trials at Hayward Field on June 30, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon.read more
- Emily Mackay of the USA is competing in the 1500-meter event at the 2024 World Athletics Championships at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow.read more
- Nikki Hiltz celebrates crossing the finish line to win the women's 1500-meter final on Day Ten of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track and Field Trials at Hayward Field on June 30, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon.read more
- Juliette Whittaker reacts in the women's 800-meter final on Day Four of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track and Field Trials at Hayward Field on June 24, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon.read more
- Allie Wilson reacts after the Women's 800m final during the London Athletics Meet at the London Stadium on Saturday, July 20, 2024.read more
- Nia Akins poses with a gold medal after competing in the women's 800-meter final on Day Four of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track and Field Trials at Hayward Field on June 24, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon.read more
- Alexis Holmes competes in the women's 400-meter semi-final on Day Two of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track and Field Trials at Hayward Field on June 22, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon.read more
- Aaliyah Butler with her medal after competing in the women's 400-meter final on Day Three 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials Track and Field at Hayward Field on June 23, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon.read more
- Kendall Ellis competes in the women's 400-meter semi-final on Day Two of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track and Field Trials at Hayward Field on June 22, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon.read more
- McKenzie Long competes in the first round of the women's 200 meters on Day Seven of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track and Field Trials at Hayward Field on June 27, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon.read more
- Brittany Brown reacts after the women's 200 meters event of the Oslo Diamond League Bislett Games 2024 at Bislett Stadium in Oslo, Norway, on May 30, 2024.read more
- Gabrielle Thomas of the United States reacts after winning the 200m women's competition during the Wanda Diamond League, London Athletics Meet at the London Stadium on July 20, 2024 in London.read more
- TeeTee Terry looks on ahead of competing in the women's 100-meter semi-final on Day Two of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track and Field Trials at Hayward Field on June 22, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon.read more
- Melissa Jefferson reacts after competing in the women's 100-meter semi-final on Day Two of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track and Field Trials at Hayward Field on June 22, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon.read more
- Silver medalist Monae' Nichols of Team United States poses for a photo during the medal ceremony after the Woman's Long Jump Final on Day Three of the World Athletics Indoor Championships Glasgow 2024 at Emirates Arena on March 3, 2024 in Glasgow, Scotland.read more
- Jasmine Moore reacts after winning the women's triple jump final on Day Two of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track and Field Trials at Hayward Field on June 22, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon.read more
- Tara Davis-Woodhall reacts with the gold medal after winning the women's long jump final on Day Nine of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track and Field Trials at Hayward Field on June 29, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon.read more
- Maggie Malone-Hardin of the USA in action in the javelin final during the London Athletics Meet at the London Stadium on Saturday, July 20, 2024.read more
- Vashti Cunningham poses with a flag and the bronze medal after competing in the women's high jump final on Day Four of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track and Field Trials at Hayward Field on June 24, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon.read more
- Rachel Glenn competes in the women's high jump final on Day Four of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track and Field Trials at Hayward Field on June 24, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon.read more
- Erin Reese competes in the first round of Women's Hammer Throw on day seven of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track and Field Team Trials at Hayward Field on June 24, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon.read more
- Deanna Price of Team United States celebrates after competing in the Women's Hammer Throw Final at Estadio Nacional de Chile on Nov. 1, 2023 in Santiago, Chile.read more
- Annette Echikunwoke competes in the women's hammer throw final on Day Three 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials Track and Field at Hayward Field on June 23, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon.read more
- Veronica Fraley competes during the women's discus throw final of the Pan American Games Santiago 2023 at the National Stadium in Santiago, Chile, on Oct. 30, 2023.read more
- Jayden Ulrich competes in the first round of the women's shot put on Day Eight of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track and Field Trials at Hayward Field on June 28, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon.read more
- Valarie Allman reacts while competing in the women's discus throw final on Day Seven of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track and Field Trials at Hayward Field on June 27, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon.read more
- Chari Hawkins competes in the women's heptathlon high jump on Day Three 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials Track and Field at Hayward Field on June 23, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon.read more
- Taliyah Brooks poses with a bronze medal and flag after competing in the women's heptathlon on Day Four of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track and Field Trials at Hayward Field on June 24, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon.read more
- Anna Hall poses with a gold medal after competing in the women's heptathlon on Day Four of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track and Field Trials at Hayward Field on June 24, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon.read more
- Tori Franklin competes in the women's triple jump final on Day Two of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track and Field Trials at Hayward Field on June 22, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon.read more
- Keturah Orji of the United States in the women's Triple Jump final during day three of the World Athletics Indoor Championships at Emirates Arena on March 3, 2024 in Glasgow, Scotland.read more
- Jaida Ross competes in the women's shot put final on Day Nine of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track and Field Trials at Hayward Field on June 29, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon.read more
- Chase Jackson of the United States of America competes in the Shot Put Women during the FBK Games 2024 at FBK Stadion on July 7, 2024 in Hengelo, Netherlands.read more
- Raven Saunders competes in the women's shot put final on Day Nine of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track and Field Trials at Hayward Field on June 29, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon.read more
- Brynn King competes in the first round of the women's pole vault on Day Eight of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track and Field Trials at Hayward Field on June 28, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon.read more
- Pole vaulter Katie Moon poses during the Team USA Paris 2024 Olympic Portrait Shoot at NBC Universal Studios Stage 16 on Nov. 17, 2023 in Los Angeles.read more
- Bridget Williams of the United States celebrates after winning a gold medal during the Women's Pole Vault Final at Coliseo del Estadio Nacional Julio Martinez on Day 13 of Santiago 2023 Pan Am Games on Nov. 2, 2023 in Santiago, Chile.read more
- Dakotah Lindwurm celebrates after placing third during the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Marathon on Feb. 3, 2024 in Orlando, Florida.read more
- Emily Sisson reacts after placing second during the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Marathon on Feb. 3, 2024 in Orlando, Florida.read more
- Track and Field athlete Fiona O'Keeffe poses for a portrait during the 2024 Team USA Media Summit at Marriott Marquis Hotel on April 16, 2024 in New York City.read more
