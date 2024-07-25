Move Back
2024 Team USA Olympics women's swimming team: PHOTOS
Lead by swimming legend Katie Ledecky, the Team USA women's swim team is looking for gold over the next couple weeks at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.
Katie Ledecky of United States is seen with her Gold medal after victory in the Women's 1500m Freestyle final on day three of the Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships at Marine Messe Fukuoka Hall A on July 25, 2023 in Fukuoka, Japan.
Katie Grimes of the United States reacts during the Women's 400m individual medley medal ceremony on Day Three of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials.
Gretchen Walsh of the United States reacts while accepting her gold medal for winning the Women's 100 Meter Butterfly Championship on Day Two of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials.
Emma Weyant looks on before the Women's 400 Meter Freestyle Final on day 2 of the Toyota US Open on November 30, 2023 at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Alex Walsh of the United States looks on before the Women's 200m individual medley final on Day Eight of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium on June 22, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Regan Smith of the United States reacts during the Women's 100m backstroke final medal ceremony on Day Four of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium on June 18, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Emma Weber of the U.S. attends a Swimming training at Paris La Defense Arena on July 23, 2024 in Nanterre, France.
Lilly King of the United States competes in the Women's 200m breaststroke semifinal on Day Five of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium on June 19, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Phoebe Bacon of the United States reacts after the Women's 200m backstroke final on Day Seven of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium on June 21, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Katharine Berkoff of the United States reacts after the Women's 100m backstroke semifinal on Day Three of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium on June 17, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Anna Peplowski celebrates after winning the Women's 200 Meter Freestyle Final on Day 2 of the TYR Pro Swim Series Westmont on April 13, 2023 in Westmont, Illinois.
Erin Gemmell looks on after competing in the Women's 200m Freestyle Final during the Toyota U.S. Open Championships at Greensboro Aquatic Center on December 02, 2022 in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Claire Weinstein of the United States competes in a preliminary heat of the Women's 200m freestyle on Day Two of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium on June 16, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Paige Madden of the United States competes in a preliminary heat of the Women's 800m freestyle on Day Seven of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium on June 21, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Erika Connolly of the United States looks on after a preliminary heat of the Women's 50m freestyle on Day Eight of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium on June 22, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Abbey Weitzeil competes in the Women's 50m Freestyle prelims on Day 4 of the TYR Pro Swim Series San Antonio at Northside Swim Center on April 13, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas.
Kate Douglass of the United States looks on before the Women's 200m individual medley final on Day Eight of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium on June 22, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Torri Huske of the United States competes in a preliminary heat for the Women's 100m butterfly on Day One of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium on June 15, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Simone Manuel of Team USA looks on during a training session the competition pool at Paris La Defense Arena ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on July 23, 2024 in Paris, France.
Aaron Shackell celebrates after winning the Men's 400 LC Meter Freestyle during the U.S. Olympic Swimming Team Trials on June 15, 2024 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN.
Alex Shackell of the United States looks on after a preliminary heat of the Women's 200m butterfly on Day Five of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium on June 19, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Mariah Denigan of USA competes in Open Water Women's 10km on Day 2 of the Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships at the Seaside Momochi Beach Park on July 15, 2023 in Fukuoka, Japan.
