  Published
    2024 Team USA Olympics women's swimming team: PHOTOS

    Lead by swimming legend Katie Ledecky, the Team USA women's swim team is looking for gold over the next couple weeks at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

  • Katie Ledecky with gold
    Katie Ledecky of United States is seen with her Gold medal after victory in the Women's 1500m Freestyle final on day three of the Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships at Marine Messe Fukuoka Hall A on July 25, 2023 in Fukuoka, Japan.
    Ian MacNicol/Getty Images
  • Katie Grimes poses for photo
    Katie Grimes of the United States reacts during the Women's 400m individual medley medal ceremony on Day Three of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials.
    Sarah Stier/Getty Images
  • Gretchen Walsh celebrates
    Gretchen Walsh of the United States reacts while accepting her gold medal for winning the Women's 100 Meter Butterfly Championship on Day Two of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials.
    Sarah Stier/Getty Images
  • Emma Weyant looks on
    Emma Weyant looks on before the Women's 400 Meter Freestyle Final on day 2 of the Toyota US Open on November 30, 2023 at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, North Carolina.
    Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images
  • Alex Walsh walks
    Alex Walsh of the United States looks on before the Women's 200m individual medley final on Day Eight of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium on June 22, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. 
    Sarah Stier/Getty Images
  • Regan Smith celebrates
    Regan Smith of the United States reacts during the Women's 100m backstroke final medal ceremony on Day Four of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium on June 18, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. 
    Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
  • Emma Weber looks on
    Emma Weber of the U.S. attends a Swimming training at Paris La Defense Arena on July 23, 2024 in Nanterre, France. 
    Clodagh Kilcoyne - Pool/Getty Images
  • Lilly King swims
    Lilly King of the United States competes in the Women's 200m breaststroke semifinal on Day Five of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium on June 19, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
    Al Bello/Getty Images
  • Phoebe Bacon celebrates
    Phoebe Bacon of the United States reacts after the Women's 200m backstroke final on Day Seven of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium on June 21, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. 
    Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
  • Katharine Berkoff celebrates
    Katharine Berkoff of the United States reacts after the Women's 100m backstroke semifinal on Day Three of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium on June 17, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. 
    Sarah Stier/Getty Images
  • Anna Peplowski celebrates
    Anna Peplowski celebrates after winning the Women's 200 Meter Freestyle Final on Day 2 of the TYR Pro Swim Series Westmont on April 13, 2023 in Westmont, Illinois. 
    Michael Reaves/Getty Images
  • Erin Gemmell looks on
    Erin Gemmell looks on after competing in the Women's 200m Freestyle Final during the Toyota U.S. Open Championships at Greensboro Aquatic Center on December 02, 2022 in Greensboro, North Carolina. 
    Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
  • Claire Weinstein looks on
    Claire Weinstein of the United States competes in a preliminary heat of the Women's 200m freestyle on Day Two of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium on June 16, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
    Al Bello/Getty Images
  • Paige Madden swims
    Paige Madden of the United States competes in a preliminary heat of the Women's 800m freestyle on Day Seven of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium on June 21, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. 
    Sarah Stier/Getty Images
  • Erika Connolly looks on
    Erika Connolly of the United States looks on after a preliminary heat of the Women's 50m freestyle on Day Eight of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium on June 22, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. 
    Sarah Stier/Getty Images
  • Abbey Weitzel looks on
    Abbey Weitzeil competes in the Women's 50m Freestyle prelims on Day 4 of the TYR Pro Swim Series San Antonio at Northside Swim Center on April 13, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. 
    Sarah Stier/Getty Images
  • Kate Douglass walks
    Kate Douglass of the United States looks on before the Women's 200m individual medley final on Day Eight of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium on June 22, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. 
    Sarah Stier/Getty Images
  • Torri Huske swims
    Torri Huske of the United States competes in a preliminary heat for the Women's 100m butterfly on Day One of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium on June 15, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. 
    Al Bello/Getty Images
  • Simone Manuel reacts
    Simone Manuel of Team USA looks on during a training session  the competition pool at Paris La Defense Arena ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on July 23, 2024 in Paris, France. 
    Al Bello/Getty Images
  • Aaron Shackell celebrates
     Aaron Shackell celebrates after winning the Men's 400 LC Meter Freestyle during the U.S. Olympic Swimming Team Trials on June 15, 2024 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. 
    Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
  • Alex Shackell looks on
    Alex Shackell of the United States looks on after a preliminary heat of the Women's 200m butterfly on Day Five of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium on June 19, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
    Sarah Stier/Getty Images
  • Mariah Denigan looks on
    Mariah Denigan of USA competes in Open Water Women's 10km on Day 2 of the Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships at the Seaside Momochi Beach Park on July 15, 2023 in Fukuoka, Japan. 
    Nikola Krstic/BSR Agency/Getty Images
