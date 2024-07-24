Go Back
  • Published
    18 Images

    2024 Team USA Olympics women's soccer team: PHOTOS

    The United States women's soccer team kicks off the Paris Olympics on Thursday night with a match against Zambia. Click through for photos of the team.

  • Korbin Albert poses for photo
    Korbin Albert poses during a USWNT portrait studio session in Los Angeles on Feb. 13, 2024.
    Brad Smith/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images for USSF / Getty Images
  • Lynn Williams poses for picture
    Lynn Williams poses during a USWNT portrait studio session in Los Angeles on Feb. 13, 2024.
    Brad Smith/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images for USSF / Getty Images
  • Mallory Swanson portrait
    Mallory Swanson poses during a USWNT portrait studio session in Los Angeles on Feb. 13, 2024.
    Brad Smith/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images for USSF / Getty Images
  • Emily Sonnett portrait
    Emily Sonnett poses during a USWNT portrait studio session in Los Angeles on Feb. 13, 2024.
    Brad Smith/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images for USSF / Getty Images
  • Sophia Smith portrait
    Sophia Smith poses during a USWNT portrait studio session in Los Angeles on Feb. 13, 2024.
    Brad Smith/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images for USSF / Getty Images
  • Jaedyn Shawn portrait
    Jaedyn Shaw poses during a USWNT portrait studio session in Los Angeles on Feb. 13, 2024.
    Brad Smith/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images for USSF / Getty Images
  • Trinity Rodman portrait
    Trinity Rodman poses during a USWNT portrait studio session in Los Angeles on Feb. 13, 2024.
    Brad Smith/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images for USSF / Getty Images
  • Lindsey Horan poses
    Lindsey Horan poses during a USWNT portrait studio session in Los Angeles on Feb. 13, 2024.
    Brad Smith/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images for USSF / Getty Images
  • Casey Krueger poses
    Casey Krueger poses during a USWNT portrait studio session in Los Angeles on Feb. 13, 2024.
    Brad Smith/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images for USSF / Getty Images
  • Sam Coffey poses
    Sam Coffey poses during a USWNT portrait studio session in Los Angeles on Feb. 13, 2024.
    Brad Smith/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images for USSF / Getty Images
  • Tierna Davidson poses
    Tierna Davidson poses during a USWNT portrait studio session in Los Angeles on Feb. 13, 2024.
    Brad Smith/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images for USSF / Getty Images
  • Rose Lavelle poses
    Rose Lavelle poses during a USWNT portrait studio session in Los Angeles on Feb. 13, 2024.
    Brad Smith/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images for USSF / Getty Images
  • Casey Murphy poses
    Casey Murphy poses during a USWNT portrait studio session in Los Angeles on Feb. 13, 2024.
    Brad Smith/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images for USSF / Getty Images
  • Crystal Dunn poses
    Crystal Dunn poses during a USWNT portrait studio session in Los Angeles on Feb. 13, 2024.
    Brad Smith/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images for USSF / Getty Images
  • Emily Fox poses
    Emily Fox poses during a USWNT portrait studio session in Los Angeles on Feb. 13, 2024.
    Brad Smith/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images for USSF / Getty Images
  • Alyssa Naeher poses
    Alyssa Naeher poses during a USWNT portrait studio session in Los Angeles on Feb. 13, 2024.
    Brad Smith/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images for USSF / Getty Images
  • Jenna Nighswonger portrait
    Jenna Nighswonger poses during a USWNT portrait studio session in Los Angeles on Feb. 13, 2024.
    Brad Smith/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images for USSF / Getty Images
  • Naomi Girma poses
    Naomi Girma poses during a USWNT portrait studio session in Los Angeles on Feb. 13, 2024.
    Brad Smith/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images for USSF / Getty Images
Image 0 of 18