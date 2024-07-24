Move Back
2024 Team USA Olympics women's soccer team: PHOTOS
The United States women's soccer team kicks off the Paris Olympics on Thursday night with a match against Zambia. Click through for photos of the team.
- Korbin Albert poses during a USWNT portrait studio session in Los Angeles on Feb. 13, 2024.read more
- Lynn Williams poses during a USWNT portrait studio session in Los Angeles on Feb. 13, 2024.read more
- Mallory Swanson poses during a USWNT portrait studio session in Los Angeles on Feb. 13, 2024.read more
- Emily Sonnett poses during a USWNT portrait studio session in Los Angeles on Feb. 13, 2024.read more
- Sophia Smith poses during a USWNT portrait studio session in Los Angeles on Feb. 13, 2024.read more
- Jaedyn Shaw poses during a USWNT portrait studio session in Los Angeles on Feb. 13, 2024.read more
- Trinity Rodman poses during a USWNT portrait studio session in Los Angeles on Feb. 13, 2024.read more
- Lindsey Horan poses during a USWNT portrait studio session in Los Angeles on Feb. 13, 2024.read more
- Casey Krueger poses during a USWNT portrait studio session in Los Angeles on Feb. 13, 2024.read more
- Sam Coffey poses during a USWNT portrait studio session in Los Angeles on Feb. 13, 2024.read more
- Tierna Davidson poses during a USWNT portrait studio session in Los Angeles on Feb. 13, 2024.read more
- Rose Lavelle poses during a USWNT portrait studio session in Los Angeles on Feb. 13, 2024.read more
- Casey Murphy poses during a USWNT portrait studio session in Los Angeles on Feb. 13, 2024.read more
- Crystal Dunn poses during a USWNT portrait studio session in Los Angeles on Feb. 13, 2024.read more
- Emily Fox poses during a USWNT portrait studio session in Los Angeles on Feb. 13, 2024.read more
- Alyssa Naeher poses during a USWNT portrait studio session in Los Angeles on Feb. 13, 2024.read more
- Jenna Nighswonger poses during a USWNT portrait studio session in Los Angeles on Feb. 13, 2024.read more
- Naomi Girma poses during a USWNT portrait studio session in Los Angeles on Feb. 13, 2024.read more
