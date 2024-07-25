Go Back
Move Back
ADVERTISEMENT
Skip
  • Published
    4 Images

    2024 Team USA Olympics women's beach volleyball team: PHOTOS

    The Team USA women's volleyball squad looks to bring a medal home from the Paris Olympics. Their pursuit begins Saturday in front of the Eiffel Tower.

    Start Slideshow
  • Kristen Nuss digs
    Kristen Nuss competes in the AVP Gold Series Chicago Open on Sept. 4, 2022.
    read more
    Quinn Harris/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Sara Hughes smiles
    Beach volleyball player Sara Hughes
    read more
    Harry How/Getty Images/File / Getty Images
  • Sara Hughes and Kelly Cheng
    Beach volleyball players Kelly Cheng and Sara Hughes
    read more
    Harry How/Getty Images/File / Getty Images
  • Taryn Kloth looks on
    Taryn Kloth is shown during the AVP Gold Series Chicago Open on Sept. 4, 2022.
    read more
    Quinn Harris/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Published
    4 Images

    2024 Team USA Olympics women's beach volleyball team: PHOTOS

    The Team USA women's volleyball squad looks to bring a medal home from the Paris Olympics. Their pursuit begins Saturday in front of the Eiffel Tower.

    Start Over
    See More Slideshows
Move Forward
  • 2024 Team USA Olympics women's beach volleyball team: PHOTOS
  • Kristen Nuss digs
  • Sara Hughes smiles
  • Sara Hughes and Kelly Cheng
  • Taryn Kloth looks on
Thumbnail View
Image 0 of 4