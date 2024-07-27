Move Back
2024 Team USA Olympics women's basketball team: PHOTOS
Led by Diana Taurasi, Team USA women's basketball is going for its eighth consecutive gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.
- Diana Taurasi during the USA Basketball Showcase at the O2 Arena in London, on Tuesday, July 23, 2024.read more
- Alyssa Thomas warms up before the game against Germany during the USA Basketball Showcase on July 23, 2024, in London.read more
- USA's A'ja Wilson at the USA Basketball Showcase in London on Tuesday July 23, 2024.read more
- Jackie Young smiles during the game against Germany on July 23, 2024, in London.read more
- Sabrina Ionescu talks to the media as part of the USA Basketball Showcase on July 23, 2024, in London.read more
- Jewell Loyd shoots against Germany during the USA Basketball Showcase on July 23, 2024, in London.read more
- Kelsey Plum practices at Pierre Mauroy Stadium ahead of the Olympic Games on July 25, 2024, in Paris.read more
- Breanna Stewart drives to the basket defended by Nyara Sabally of Germany on July 23, 2024, in London.read more
- Napheesa Collier in action against Germany at the O2 Arena on July 23, 2024, in London.read more
- Brittney Griner walks on the court before the game against Germany as part of the USA Basketball Showcase on July 23, 2024, in London.read more
- Chelsea Gray warms up before the Germany game in London on July 23rd, 2024.read more
- Kahleah Copper dribbles against Germany on July 23, 2024, in London.read more
