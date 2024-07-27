Go Back
Move Back
ADVERTISEMENT
Skip
  • Published
    12 Images

    2024 Team USA Olympics women's basketball team: PHOTOS

    Led by Diana Taurasi, Team USA women's basketball is going for its eighth consecutive gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

    Start Slideshow
  • Diana Taurasi in action
    Diana Taurasi during the USA Basketball Showcase at the O2 Arena in London, on Tuesday, July 23, 2024. 
    read more
    Adam Davy/PA Images via / Getty Images
  • Alyssa Thomas looks on
    Alyssa Thomas warms up before the game against Germany during the USA Basketball Showcase on July 23, 2024, in London.
    read more
    Ryan Stetz/NBAE via / Getty Images
  • A'ja Wilson in action
    USA's A'ja Wilson at the USA Basketball Showcase in London on Tuesday July 23, 2024.
    read more
    Adam Davy/PA Images via / Getty Images
  • Jackie Young poses
    Jackie Young smiles during the game against Germany on July 23, 2024, in London.
    read more
    Jim Poorten/NBAE via / Getty Images
  • Sabrina Ionescu speaks
    Sabrina Ionescu talks to the media as part of the USA Basketball Showcase on July 23, 2024, in London.
    read more
    Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via / Getty Images
  • Jewell Loyd shoots
    Jewell Loyd shoots against Germany during the USA Basketball Showcase on July 23, 2024, in London.
    read more
    Mansoor Ahmed/NBAE via / Getty Images
  • Kelsey Plum in action
    Kelsey Plum practices at Pierre Mauroy Stadium ahead of the Olympic Games on July 25, 2024, in Paris.
    read more
    Gregory Shamus / Getty Images
  • Breanna Stewart in action
    Breanna Stewart drives to the basket defended by Nyara Sabally of Germany on July 23, 2024, in London.
    read more
    Tim Clayton/Corbis via / Getty Images
  • Napheesa Collier dribbles
    Napheesa Collier in action against Germany at the O2 Arena on July 23, 2024, in London.
    read more
    Tim Clayton/Corbis via / Getty Images
  • Brittney Griner walks
    Brittney Griner walks on the court before the game against Germany as part of the USA Basketball Showcase on July 23, 2024, in London.
    read more
    Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via / Getty Images
  • Chelsea Gray looks on
    Chelsea Gray warms up before the Germany game in London on July 23rd, 2024.
    read more
    Tim Clayton/Corbis via / Getty Images
  • Kahleah Copper dribbles
    Kahleah Copper dribbles against Germany on July 23, 2024, in London.
    read more
    Mansoor Ahmed/NBAE via / Getty Images
  • Published
    12 Images

    2024 Team USA Olympics women's basketball team: PHOTOS

    Led by Diana Taurasi, Team USA women's basketball is going for its eighth consecutive gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

    Start Over
    See More Slideshows
Move Forward
  • 2024 Team USA Olympics women's basketball team: PHOTOS
  • Diana Taurasi in action
  • Alyssa Thomas looks on
  • A'ja Wilson in action
  • Jackie Young poses
  • Sabrina Ionescu speaks
  • Jewell Loyd shoots
  • Kelsey Plum in action
  • Breanna Stewart in action
  • Napheesa Collier dribbles
  • Brittney Griner walks
  • Chelsea Gray looks on
  • Kahleah Copper dribbles
Thumbnail View
Image 0 of 12