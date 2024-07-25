Go Back
  Published
    59 Images

    2024 Team USA Olympics men's track and field: PHOTOS

    Noah Lyles will try and take home gold along with the rest of the Team USA men's track and field team over the next couple weeks in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

  • Noah Lyles competes
    Noah Lyles competes in the first round of the men's 200 meters on Day Seven of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track and Field Trials.
    Patrick Smith/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Quincy Wilson competes
    Quincy Wilson competes in the men's 400-meter final on Day Four of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track &amp; Field Trials at Hayward Field on June 24, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon.
    Patrick Smith/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Vernon Norwood competes
    Vernon Norwood of the United States runs the second leg in his team's gold medal win in the Men's 4x400m Relay Final during the World Athletics Championships, at the National Athletics Centre on Aug. 27, 2023 in Budapest, Hungary.
    Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Courtney Lindsey competes
    Courtney Lindsey competes in the men's 100-meter semi-final on Day Three 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials Track and Field at Hayward Field on June 23, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon.
    Christian Petersen/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Kyree King competes
    Kyree King of Team USA reacts during the men's 200-meter dash during the Wanda Diamond League Prefontaine Classic at Hayward Field on May 25, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon.
    Steph Chambers/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Bryce Deadmon competes
    Bryce Deadmon of the United States in action in the Men's 400m heat six during the World Athletics Championships, at the National Athletics Centre on Aug. 20, 2023 in Budapest, Hungary.
    Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Christian Coleman reacts
    Christian Coleman reacts before competing in the men's 100-meter final on Day Three of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track and Field Trials at Hayward Field on June 23, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon.
    Christian Petersen/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • James Corrigan competes
    James Corrigan of the BYU Cougars competes in the steeplechase during the Division I Men's and Women's Outdoor Track and Field Championship held at Hayward Field on June 7, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon.
    C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Matthew Wilkinson reacts
    Matthew Wilkinson reacts after placing second in the men's 3,000-meter steeplechase final in the men's 3,000-meter steeplechase final on Day Three 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials Track and Field at Hayward Field on June 23, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon.
    Christian Petersen/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Kenneth Rooks competes
    Kenneth Rooks competes in the men's 3,000-meter steeplechase final on Day Three 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials Track and Field at Hayward Field on June 23, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon.
    Patrick Smith/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Trevor Bassitt competes
    Trevor Bassitt of Team United States competes in the Men's 4x400 Meters Relay on Day Three of the World Athletics Indoor Championships Glasgow 2024 at Emirates Arena on March 3, 2024 in Glasgow, Scotland.
    Alex Pantling/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • CJ Allen in action
    CJ Allen of the United States in action in the Men's 400m Hurdles heat four during the World Athletics Championships, at the National Athletics Centre on Aug. 20, 2023 in Budapest, Hungary.
    Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Raj Benjamin competes
    Raj Benjamin in the 400-meter hurdles at Hayward Field on June 24, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon.
    Andy Lyons/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Daniel Roberts competes
    Daniel Roberts of the United States competes in the 60m hurdles mens final at the ISTAF Indoor Berlin 2024 at Mercedes-Benz Arena on Feb. 23, 2024 in Berlin.
    Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Freddie Crittenden looks on
    Freddie Crittenden of the United States following the men's 110m hurdles semifinal during day three of the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023 at the National Athletics Centre on Aug. 21, 2023 in Budapest, Hungary.
    Sam Mellish/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Grant Holloway celebrates
    Grant Holloway of the United States celebrates victory in the Mens 110m Hurdles during the 2024 Diamond League - Herculis at Stade Louis II on July 12, 2024 in Monaco.
    Francesco Scaccianoce/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Nico Young poses
    Nico Young of the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks finishes in fourth place during the Division I Men's and Women's Cross Country Championships held at the OSU Cross Country Course on March 15, 2021 in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
    Shane Bevel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Woody Kincaid celebrates
    Woody Kincaid celebrates winning the Men's 10,000m Final during the 2023 USATF Outdoor Championships at Hayward Field on July 6, 2023 in Eugene, Oregon.
    Christian Petersen/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Graham Blanks races
    Graham Blanks, #616 of the Harvard Crimson, races to a victory during the Division I Men's and Women's Cross Country Championship held at Panorama Farms on Nov. 18, 2023 in Earlysville, Virginia.
    Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Abdihamid Nur reacts
    Abdihamid Nur reacts after winning the Men's 5000m Final during the 2023 USATF Outdoor Championships at Hayward Field on July 9, 2023 in Eugene, Oregon.
    Christian Petersen/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Grant Fisher celebrates
    Gold medalist Grant Fisher poses with a flag and the gold medal after winning the men's 5,000-meter final on Day Ten of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track and Field Trials at Hayward Field on June 30, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon.
    Patrick Smith/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Yared Nuguse celebrates
    Yared Nuguse reacts after the men's 1,500-meter final on Day Four of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track and Field Trials at Hayward Field on June 24, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon.
    Christian Petersen/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Cole Hocker celebrates
    Cole Hocker competes in the men's 1,500-meter final on Day Four of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track and Field Trials at Hayward Field on June 24, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon.
    Patrick Smith/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Brandon Miller reacts
    Brandon Miller reacts after competing in the men's 800-meter semi-final on Day Eight of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track and Field Trials at Hayward Field on June 28, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon.
    Patrick Smith/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Hobbs Kessler celebrates
    Hobbs Kessler poses with a bronze medal and flag after competing in the men's 1,500-meter final on Day Four of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track and Field Trials at Hayward Field on June 24, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon.
    Patrick Smith/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Bryce Hoppel reacts
    Bryce Hoppel reacts after winning the men's 800-meter final on Day Ten of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track and Field Trials at Hayward Field on June 30, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon.
    Patrick Smith/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Chris Bailey competes
    Christopher Bailey of Team United States competes in Heat 1 of the Men's 4x400 Meters Relay on Day Three of the World Athletics Indoor Championships Glasgow 2024 at Emirates Arena on March 3, 2024 in Glasgow, Scotland.
    Alex Pantling/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Michael Norman competes
    Michael Norman competes in the men's 400-meter semi-final on Day Three 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials Track and Field at Hayward Field on June 23, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon.
    Patrick Smith/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Quincy Hall reacts
    Quincy Hall of the United States celebrates finishing first in the Men's 400m final during the 2024 Diamond League - Herculis at Stade Louis II on July 12, 2024 in Monaco.
    Francesco Scaccianoce/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Erriyon Knighton poses
    Bronze medalist Erriyon Knighton poses with a miniature Eiffel Tower after placing third in the men's 200-meter final on Day Nine of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track and Field Trials.
    Christian Petersen/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Fred Kerley competes
    Fred Kerley competes in the first round of the men's 100-meter on Day Two of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track and Field Trials at Hayward Field on June 22, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon.
    Patrick Smith/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Kenny Bednarek competes
    Kenny Bednarek competes in the first round of the men's 200 meters on Day Seven of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track and Field Trials at Hayward Field on June 27, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon.
    Patrick Smith/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Donald Scott competes
    Donald Scott competes in the men's triple jump final on Day Ten of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track and Field Trials at Hayward Field on June 30, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon.
    Christian Petersen/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Russell Robinson in action
    Russell Robinson competes in the men's triple jump final on Day Ten of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track and Field Trials at Hayward Field on June 30, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon.
    Christian Petersen/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Salif Mane competes
    Salif Mane competes in the men's triple jump final on Day Ten of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track and Field Trials at Hayward Field on June 30, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon.
    Christian Petersen/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Payton Otterdahl celebrates
    Payton Otterdahl of Team United States reacts after competing in the men's shot put during day one of the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023 at the National Athletics Centre on Aug. 19, 2023 in Budapest, Hungary.
    David Ramos/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Joe Kovacs in action
    Joe Kovacs of the United States competes in the men's shot put final during the London Athletics Meet, part of the 2024 Diamond League at London Stadium on July 20, 2024 in London.
    Michael Steele/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Ryan Crouser in action
    Ryan Crouser of the United States during the Shot Put for Men competition at the Wanda Diamond League, London Athletics Meet at the London Stadium on July 20, 2024 in London.
    Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Jacob Wooten in action
    Jacob Wooten reacts while competing in the men's pole vault final on Day Three 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials Track and Field at Hayward Field on June 23, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon.
    Patrick Smith/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Christopher Nilsen competes
    Christopher Nilsen competes during the men's pole vault event of the Oslo Diamond League Bislett Games 2024 at Bislett Stadium in Oslo, Norway, on May 30, 2024.
    BEATE OMA DAHLE/NTB/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Sam Kendricks celebrates
    Sam Kendricks reacts after winning the men's pole vault final on Day Three 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials Track and Field at Hayward Field on June 23, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon.
    Patrick Smith/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Jarrion Lawson competes
    Jarrion Lawson competes in the Men's Long Jump final during the Indoor World Athletics Championships in Glasgow, Scotland, on March 2, 2024.
    FBEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Malcolm Clemons competes
    Florida’s Malcolm Clemons competed in the long jump in the 2024 Holloway Pro Classic on Friday, July 19, 2024 at the James G Pressly Stadium in Gainesville, Florida.
    Doug Engle/Ocala Star Banner / IMAGN
  • Jeremiah Davis competes
    Jeremiah Davis competes in the men's long jump final on Day Four of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track and Field Trials at Hayward Field on June 24, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon.
    Patrick Smith/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Curtis Thompson competes
    Curtis Thompson competes in the men's javelin throw final on Day Three 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials Track and Field at Hayward Field on June 23, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon.
    Christian Petersen/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Vernon Turner competes
    Vernon Turner of Team United States competes in the Men's High Jump Final on Day Three of the World Athletics Indoor Championships Glasgow 2024 at Emirates Arena on March 3, 2024 in Glasgow, Scotland.
    Alex Pantling/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • JuVaughn Harrison competes
    JuVaughn Harrison competes in the men's high jump final on Day 10 of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track and Field Trials at Hayward Field on June 30, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon.
    Patrick Smith/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Shelby Mcewen celebrates
    Shelby Mcewen of the United States celebrates second place during the Mens high jump finals during the 2024 Diamond League - Herculis at Stade Louis II on July 12, 2024 in Monaco.
    Francesco Scaccianoce/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Rudy Winkler competes
    Rudy Winkler of the United States competes in the men's hammer throw during the 2024 USATF Los Angeles Grand Prix Distance Classic at UCLA's Drake Stadium on May 17, 2024 in Los Angeles.
    Katharine Lotze/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Daniel Haugh competes
    Daniel Haugh competes in the first round of the men's hammer throw on Day Eight of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track and Field Trials at Hayward Field on June 28, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon.
    Christian Petersen/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Joseph Brown competes
    Joseph Brown competes in the men's discus throw final on Day Nine of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track & Field Trials at Hayward Field on June 29, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon.
    Patrick Smith/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Sam Mattis competes
    Sam Mattis competes in the men's discus throw final on Day Nine of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track and Field Trials at Hayward Field on June 29, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon.
    Patrick Smith/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Andrew Evans competes
    Andrew Evans competes in the men's discus throw final on Day Nine of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track & Field Trials at Hayward Field on June 29, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon.
    Patrick Smith/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Harrison Williams competes
    Harrison Williams competes in the men's decathlon 1,500-meter run on Day Two of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track and Field Trials at Hayward Field on June 22, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon.
    Christian Petersen/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Zach Ziemek competes
    Zach Ziemek competes in the men's decathlon discus on Day Two of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track and Field Trials at Hayward Field on June 22, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon.
    Patrick Smith/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Heath Baldwin poses
    Heath Baldwin poses with his gold medal after winning the men's decathlon on Day Two of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track and Field Trials at Hayward Field on June 22, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon.
    Christian Petersen/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Leonard Korir poses
    Leonard Korir stands atop the podium from the Great Edinburgh XC Men's 8km.
    Bill Murray - SNS GroupSNS Group via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Clayton Young runs
    Clayton Young of the United States finishes the 2023 Chicago Marathon at Grant Park on Oct. 8, 2023 in Chicago.
    Michael Reaves/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Conner Mantz competes
    Conner Mantz competes in the men's 10,000-meter run final on Day One of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track and Field Trials at Hayward Field on June 21, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon.
    Christian Petersen/Getty Images / Getty Images
