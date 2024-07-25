Move Back
2024 Team USA Olympics men's beach volleyball team: PHOTOS
The Team USA men's volleyball squad will begin play on Saturday, July 27, and look to add to the country's gold medal total in front of the Eiffel Tower.
Andrew Benesh of Team USA looks on during a beach volleyball training session at the Paris Olympic Games on July 25, 2024.
Miles Partain of Team USA looks on during a beach volleyball training session at the Paris Olympic Games on July 25, 2024.
Chase Budinger of Team USA speaks to the media ahead of the Paris Olympic Games on July 23, 2024.
Miles Evans of Team USA speaks to the media ahead of the Paris Olympic Games on July 23, 2024.
