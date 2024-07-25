Go Back
  • Published
    4 Images

    2024 Team USA Olympics men's beach volleyball team: PHOTOS

    The Team USA men's volleyball squad will begin play on Saturday, July 27, and look to add to the country's gold medal total in front of the Eiffel Tower.

  • Andrew Benesh talks to reporters
    Andrew Benesh of Team USA looks on during a beach volleyball training session at the Paris Olympic Games on July 25, 2024.
    Michael Reaves/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Miles Paratin at practice
    Miles Partain of Team USA looks on during a beach volleyball training session at the Paris Olympic Games on July 25, 2024.
    Michael Reaves/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Chase Budinger talks to the media
    Chase Budinger of Team USA speaks to the media ahead of the Paris Olympic Games on July 23, 2024.
    Michael Reaves/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Miles Evans talks to reporters
    Miles Evans of Team USA speaks to the media ahead of the Paris Olympic Games on July 23, 2024.
    Michael Reaves/Getty Images / Getty Images
