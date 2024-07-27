Move Back
ADVERTISEMENTSkip
2024 Team USA Olympics men's basketball team: PHOTOS
LeBron James will look to lead Team USA men's basketball to another gold medal at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris over the next couple of weeks.
- LeBron James during the USA Basketball Showcase match against Germany at the O2 Arena on July 22, 2024, in London.read more
- Stephen Curry poses for a photo while leaving the hotel for Opening Ceremonies on July 26, 2024, in Paris.read more
- Anthony Davis at the free-throw line against South Sudan during the USA Basketball Showcase on July 20, 2024, in London.read more
- Devin Booker during a training session ahead of the Olympic Games on July 24, 2024, in Lille, France.read more
- Kevin Durant during practice at Palais des Sports Marcel-Cerdan on July 25, 2024, in Paris.read more
- Jayson Tatum laughs during a training session ahead of the Olympic Games on July 24, 2024, in Lille, France.read more
- Bam Adebayo dribbles the ball during the game against South Sudan on July 20, 2024, in London.read more
- Tyrese Haliburton handles the ball against South Sudan on July 20, 2024, in London.read more
- Anthony Edwards dunks against Germany during the USA Basketball Showcase match at the O2 Arena on July 22, 2024, in London.read more
- Joel Embiid during practice at Palais des Sports Marcel-Cerdan on July 25, 2024, in Paris.read more
- Jrue Holiday dribbles the ball against Germany on July 22, 2024, in London.read more
- Derrick White in action against Germany at the O2 Arena on July 22, 2024, in London.read more
2024 Team USA Olympics men's basketball team: PHOTOS
LeBron James will look to lead Team USA men's basketball to another gold medal at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris over the next couple of weeks.
Move Forward
- 2024 Team USA Olympics men's basketball team: PHOTOS