  Published
    12 Images

    2024 Team USA Olympics men's basketball team: PHOTOS

    LeBron James will look to lead Team USA men's basketball to another gold medal at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris over the next couple of weeks.

  • LeBron James looks on
    LeBron James during the USA Basketball Showcase match against Germany at the O2 Arena on July 22, 2024, in London.
    Paul Harding / Getty Images
  • Steph Curry poses
    Stephen Curry poses for a photo while leaving the hotel for Opening Ceremonies on July 26, 2024, in Paris.
    Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via / Getty Images
  • Anthony Davis shoots
    Anthony Davis at the free-throw line against South Sudan during the USA Basketball Showcase on July 20, 2024, in London.
    Tim Clayton/Corbis via / Getty Images
  • Devin Booker looks on
    Devin Booker during a training session ahead of the Olympic Games on July 24, 2024, in Lille, France.
    Gregory Shamus / Getty Images
  • Kevin Durant looks on
    Kevin Durant during practice at Palais des Sports Marcel-Cerdan on July 25, 2024, in Paris.
    Garrett W. Ellwood/NBAE via / Getty Images
  • Jayson Tatum smiles
    Jayson Tatum laughs during a training session ahead of the Olympic Games on July 24, 2024, in Lille, France.
    Gregory Shamus / Getty Images
  • Bam Adebayo dribbles
    Bam Adebayo dribbles the ball during the game against South Sudan on July 20, 2024, in London.
    Joe Murphy/NBAE via / Getty Images
  • Tyrese Haliburton in action
    Tyrese Haliburton handles the ball against South Sudan on July 20, 2024, in London.
    Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via / Getty Images
  • Anthony Edwards dunks
    Anthony Edwards dunks against Germany during the USA Basketball Showcase match at the O2 Arena on July 22, 2024, in London.
    Tim Clayton/Corbis via / Getty Images
  • Joel Embiid looks on
    Joel Embiid during practice at Palais des Sports Marcel-Cerdan on July 25, 2024, in Paris.
    Garrett W. Ellwood/NBAE via / Getty Images
  • Jrue Holiday dribbles
    Jrue Holiday dribbles the ball against Germany on July 22, 2024, in London.
    Joe Murphy/NBAE via / Getty Images
  • Derrick White dribbles
    Derrick White in action against Germany at the O2 Arena on July 22, 2024, in London.
    Tim Clayton/Corbis via / Getty Images
