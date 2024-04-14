Expand / Collapse search
2024 NBA Playoff odds: Play-in tournament, first-round odds tracker

First the play-in tournament, then the real tournament. 

The NBA postseason is nearly set to begin, after the regular season concluded on Sunday. The play-in tournament will kick off on Tuesday and run through Friday, and the playoffs will begin on April 20. 

And with that, the odds for the play-in tournament and the first round of the playoffs are on the move. 

Let's check out the odds for all things NBA play-in and postseason via DraftKings Sportsbook as of Monday.

WEST PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT ODDS

Los Angeles Lakers (8) @ New Orleans Pelicans (7)

Moneyline: Lakers -110, Pelicans -110
Spread: Pelicans -1
Over/Under: 225 

Golden State Warriors (10) @ Sacramento Kings (9)

Moneyline: Warriors -142, Kings +120
Spread: Warriors -2.5
Over/Under: 224.5

WEST FIRST-ROUND ODDS

Oklahoma City Thunder (1) vs. TBD (8)

Series winner: TBD
Total games: TBD
Correct result: TBD

Denver Nuggets (2) vs. TBD (7)

Series winner: TBD
Total games: TBD
Correct result: TBD

Minnesota Timberwolves (3) vs. Phoenix Suns (6)

Series winner: Suns -115, Wolves -105
Total games: Over 5.5 (-215), Under 5.5 (+175)

Correct result: 

Suns win 4-2, +320
Wolves win 4-3, +350
Suns win 4-3, +600
Wolves win 4-2, +650
Wolves win 4-1, +650
Suns win 4-1, +750
Suns win 4-0, +1000
Wolves win 4-0, +1400

LA Clippers (4) vs. Dallas Mavericks (5)

Series winner: Clippers -110, Mavs -110
Total games: Over 5.5 (-195), Under 5.5 (+160)

Correct result:

Clippers win 4-3, +330
Mavs win 4-2, +360
Clippers win 4-1, +550
Clippers win 4-2, +600
Mavs win 4-3, +600
Mavs win 4-1, +750
Mavs win 4-0, +950
Clippers win 4-0, +1200

EAST PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT ODDS

Miami Heat (8) @ Philadelphia 76ers (7)

Moneyline: 76ers -192, Heat +160
Spread: 76ers -4.5
Over/Under: 207

Atlanta Hawks (10) @ Chicago Bulls (9)

Moneyline: Bulls -148, Hawks +124
Spread: Bulls -3
Over/Under: 218.5

EAST FIRST-ROUND ODDS

Boston Celtics (1) vs. TBD (8)

Series winner: TBD
Total games: TBD
Correct result: TBD

New York Knicks (2) vs. TBD (7)

Series winner: TBD
Total games: TBD
Correct result: TBD

Milwaukee Bucks (3) vs. Indiana Pacers (6)

Series winner: Bucks -180, Pacers +145
Total games: Over 5.5 (-200), Under 5.5 (+155)

Correct result: 

Bucks win 4-3, +280
Bucks win 4-1, +475
Bucks win 4-2, +475
Pacers win 4-2, +550
Pacers win 4-3, +750
Pacers win 4-1, +1000
Bucks win 4-0, +1100
Pacers win 4-0, +1100

Cleveland Cavaliers (4) vs. Orlando Magic (5)

Series winner: Cavs -195, Magic +165
Total games: Over 5.5 (-190), Under 5.5 (+155)

Correct result: 

Cavs win 4-3, +320
Cavs win 4-1, +400
Magic win 4-2, +500
Cavs win 4-2, +500
Magic win 4-3, +650
Cavs win 4-0, +800
Magic win 4-1, +1200
Magic win 4-0, +1800

