2021 West Coast Conference Women’s basketball tournament: Matchups, players to know & more

The 2021 West Coast Conference women’s basketball tournament will determine which team gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

The conference tournament is set to begin on March 4 and will run until March 9. Each game will be played at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas where fans will not be permitted to attend.

The conference features 10 teams, including BYU, Gonzaga, Loyola Marymount, Pacific, Pepperdine, Portland, Saint Mary’s, San Diego, San Francisco, and Santa Clara.

Here is the WCC tournament schedule.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE MARCH MADNESS COVERAGE

**

MARCH 4 – FIRST ROUND

(8) LMU vs. (9) Pepperdine

(7) Saint Mary's advances

MARCH 5 - SECOND ROUND

(5) Portland vs. TBD

(6) Pacific vs. (7) Saint Mary's

MARCH 6 - THIRD ROUND

(4) Santa Clara vs. TBD

(3) San Francisco vs. TBD

MARCH 8 - SEMIFINALS

(1) Gonzaga vs. TBD

(2) Brigham Young vs. TBD

MARCH 9 - FINALS

TBS vs. TBD

**

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

5 PLAYERS TO KNOW

Shaylee Gonzales, BYU: A sophomore at BYU, Gonzales was named 2021 WCC Co-Player of the Year after coming back from a knee injury that saw her miss out on her freshman year. She averaged 17.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.6 steals per game.

Jenn Wirth, Gonzaga: One of the WCC biggest offensive threats, Wirth was named 2021 WCC Co-Player of the Year. She averaged 13.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game this season.

Melody Kempton, Gonzaga: Kempton was awarded the Sixth Woman of the Year award after averaging 6.7 points and 3.6 rebounds per game.

Valerie Higgins, Pacific: Higgins was named Defensive Player of the Year after leading the league in steals per game (3.7) and ranking second in rebounds per game (9.8). It was her second time receiving the honor.

Ioanna Krimili, Pacific: Krimili was awarded the Newcomer of the Year award after 18.1 points and 3.5 rebounds per game.