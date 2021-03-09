2021 WAC women's basketball tournament: Matchups, players to know & more

The 2021 Western Athletic Conference women’s basketball tournament will determine which team gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

The conference tournament will start March 10 and run through March 14. Seven teams made the postseason, with California Baptist being the lone team to get a bye into the semifinals.

The tournament will take place at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. There will be a limited number of friends and family of those participating who are allowed to watch. Social distancing and face coverings will be mandatory. Each school will be allowed up to 125 passes for their games.

Here is the WAC tournament schedule:

MARCH 10 – QUARTERFINALS

(4) New Mexico State vs. (5) Seattle

(2) Utah Valley vs. (7) Chicago State

(3) Grand Canyon vs. (6) Rio Grande Valley

MARCH 12 – SEMIFINALS

(1) California Baptist vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

MARCH 14 – CHAMPIONSHIP

TBD vs. TBD

5 PLAYERS TO KNOW

Ane Olaeta, California Baptist: Olaeta was named the WAC Player of the Year and to the First Team all-conference. She is averaging 12.3 points and 7.3 assists per game this season.

Britney Thomas, California Baptist: Thomas and Olaeta are responsible for California Baptist’s success this season. Thomas is averaging 13.7 points and 8.5 rebounds this season. She was also a First Team all-conference selection.

Josie Williams. Utah Valley: Williams finished in the top five in scoring during the regular season. She is averaging 14.2 points per game this season.

Katie Scott, Grand Canyon: Scott helped Grand Canyon get to a third seed in the postseason tournament. She led the WAC in scoring with 16.5 points per game.

Aaliyah Prince, New Mexico State: Prince is a top player on New Mexico State. She is averaging 12.2 points and 3.6 rebounds per game.