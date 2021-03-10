2021 WAC men's basketball tournament: Matchups, players to know & more

The 2021 Western Athletic Conference (WAC) men’s basketball tournament will determine which team gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The conference tournament will start March 11 and run through March 13. Six teams made the WAC’s postseason tournament with the top two earning a bye into the semifinals.

The tournament will take place at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. There will be a limited number of friends and family of those participating who are allowed to watch. Social distancing and face-coverings will be mandatory. Each school will be allowed up to 125 passes for their games.

Here is the WAC tournament schedule:

MARCH 11 – QUARTERFINALS

(4) California Baptist vs. (5) Seattle

(3) New Mexico State vs. (6) Rio Grande Valley

MARCH 12 – SEMIFINALS

(1) Grand Canyon vs. TBD

(2) Utah Valley vs. TBD

MARCH 13 – CHAMPIONSHIP

TBD vs. TBD

5 PLAYERS TO KNOW

Fardaws Aimaq, Utah Valley: Aimaq was named the WAC Player of the Year and the WAC Defensive Player of the Year. He was named to the all-conference First Team and all-defensive team. The Canada native is averaging 14.5 points and 15.1 rebounds per game this season.

Asbjørn Midtgaard, Grand Canyon: Midtgaard was named the Newcomer of the Year in the WAC. The Denmark native is averaging 14.3 points and 10.3 rebounds per game.

Jabari Rice, New Mexico State: Rice was on the Second Team all-conference after being named to the First Team last year. He is averaging 13.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.

Ty Rowell, California Baptist: Rowell was a First Team All-WAC selection. He is averaging 15.8 points and 6 assists per game this season.

Darrion Trammell, Seattle: Trammell finished the regular season leading the WAC in scoring. He is averaging 20.6 points per game.