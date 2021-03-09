2021 SWAC women's basketball tournament: Matchups, players to know & more

The 2021 Southwestern Athletic Conference women’s basketball tournament will determine which team gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

The conference tournament starts March 10 and will run through March 13. The games are set to be played at the Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama. Eight teams made the tournament.

A limited number of fans will be allowed to watch the games. Spectators will be required to wear a face-covering or a mask and social distance.

Here’s the SWAC tournament schedule:

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE MARCH MADNESS COVERAGE

**

MARCH 10, 11 – FIRST ROUND

(1) Jackson State vs. (8) Mississippi Valley State

(4) Grambling State vs. (5) Alabama A&M

(2) Alabama State vs. (7) Texas Southern

(3) Southern vs. (6) Alcorn State

MARCH 12 – SEMIFINALS

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

MARCH 13 -- CHAMPIONSHIP

TBD vs. TBD

**

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

5 PLAYERS TO KNOW

Dayzsha Rogan, Jackson State: Rogan led the conference in scoring on the conference’s best team. The Jackson State star is averaging 17.8 points per game this season.

Shmya Ward, Alabama State: Ward is also a top scorer in the SWAC. She averaged 16.5 points per game during the regular season.

Genovea Johnson, Southern: Johnson is a part of a well-balanced Southern team. She is averaging 13.1 points per game this season.

Alexus Holt, Grambling State: Holt is averaging 13.6 points and 3.8 assists per game for Grambling State. She helped the team get the fourth seed in the tournament.

Dariauna Lewis, Alabama A&M: Lewis finished right behind Rogan in scoring during the regular season. She is averaging 17.6 points per game. The two could possibly meet in the second round. Lewis also led the SWAC in rebounding with 12.6 boards per game.