2021 SWAC men's basketball tournament: Matchups, players to know & more

The 2021 Southwestern Conference men’s basketball tournament will determine which team gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The conference tournament will start March 10 and run through March 13. Eight of the conference's 10 teams made the postseason. The games will be held at the Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama.

The arena will be able to hold 1,000 fans during the tournament. They will need to wear masks or face coverings and social distance from each other.

Here is the SWAC tournament schedule.

MARCH 10, 11 – FIRST ROUND

(1) Prairie View A&M vs. (8) Mississippi Valley State

(4) Grambling State vs. (5) Southern

(2) Jackson State vs. (7) Arkansas Pine-Bluff

(3) Texas Southern vs. (6) Alcorn State

MARCH 12 – SEMIFINALS

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

MARCH 13 – CHAMPIONSHIP

TBD vs. TBD

5 PLAYERS TO KNOW

Jawaun Daniels, Prairie View A&M: Daniels is the leading scorer on the Panthers team. He is averaging 14.6 points per game and the team is the top seed in the conference tournament. Daniels is also averaging 6.3 rebounds.

Tristan Jarrett, Jackson State: Jarrett led the conference in scoring. He is the only player averaging at least 20 points per game (20.3).

Michael Weathers, Texas Southern: Weathers is in the top five in scoring in the SWAC. He is averaging 16.2 points per game this season and 1.1 blocks per game as well.

Cameron Christon, Grambling State: Christon is averaging 13 points for Grambling State. The Tigers are the fourth seed in the conference.

Samkelo Cele, Southern: Cele is a part of a well-balanced Jaguars team. He is averaging 11.8 points.