March Madness
2021 Sun Belt Conference men’s basketball tournament: Matchups, players to know & more

Georgia State and Texas State are the No. 1 seed in the East and West Divisions, respectively

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
The 2021 Sun Belt Conference men’s basketball tournament will determine which team gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The conference tournament is set to begin on March 5 and will run until March 8. Games will be played at Pensacola State College and Pensacola Bay Center in Florida where fans will be able to attend.

All 12 members of the conference will compete. If a team is unable to play due to COVID-19, their opponent will advance to the next round via the no-contest rule.

Here is the Sun Belt tournament schedule. 

MARCH 5 – FIRST ROUND

(4W) Arkansas State vs. (5E) Georgia Southern

(3E) South Alabama vs. (6W) Louisiana Monroe

(3W) UTSA vs. (6E) Troy 

(4E) Appalachian State vs. (5W) Little Rock 

MARCH 6 - QUARTERFINALS

(1E) Georgia State vs. TBD

(2W) Louisiana vs. TBD

(2E) Coastal Carolina vs. TBD

(1W) Texas State vs. TBD

MARCH 7 - SEMIFINALS

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD 

MARCH 8 - FINALS

Game 9 Winner vs. Game 10 Winner 

5 PLAYERS TO KNOW

Corey Allen, Georgia State: Allen ranks sixth in the conference averaging 14.9 points per game and ranks 22nd in the NCAA with a 41.7 three-point field goal percentage. 

DeVante Jones, Costal Carolina: Jones leads the Chanticleers in scoring and is 22nd in the NCAA with an average of 20.2 points per game.

Mason Harrell, Texas State: Harrell has a team-high of 76 assists during the regular season and ranks 11th in the conference in scoring with 13.7 points per game. 

Cedric Russell, Louisiana: Russell ranks third in the league in scoring with 17.5 points per game and is third in the conference with 71 three-pointers. 

Shahada Wells, UTA: Wells ranks sixth in the league with 3.8 assists per game and fourth in scoring with a 16.7 point average.

