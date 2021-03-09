2021 Southland Conference women's basketball tournament: Matchups, players to know & more

The 2021 Southland Conference women’s basketball tournament will determine which team gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

The conference tournament will begin March 10 and will run through March 14. Ten teams made the postseason tournament and the top two teams in the conference received an automatic bid to the semifinals.

The games will be played at the Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas. Up to 2,000 fans will be allowed at the Merrell Center for the tournament and distancing will be implemented. Masks and face coverings are mandatory for the arena.

Here’s the Southland tournament schedule:

MARCH 10 – FIRST ROUND

(8) Houston Baptist vs. (9) McNeese State

(7) Abilene Christian vs. (10) Incarnate Word

MARCH 11 -- SECOND ROUND

(5) Central Arkansas vs. TBD

(6) Nicholls State vs. TBD

MARCH 12 – THIRD ROUND

(3) Sam Houston State vs. TBD

(4) Lamar vs. TBD

MARCH 13 – SEMIFINALS

(1) Stephen F. Austin vs. TBD

(2) Southeastern Louisiana vs. TBD

MARCH 14 – CHAMPIONSHIP

TBD vs. TBD

5 PLAYERS TO KNOW

Stephanie Visscher, Stephen F. Austin: Visscher and Stephen F. Austin are leading the pack in the conference tournament. She is averaging 14.5 points per game this season.

Morgan Carrier, SE Louisiana: Carrier helped lead Southeastern Louisiana to a No. 2 seed in the conference tournament. She is averaging 12.4 points per game this season.

Amber Leggett, Sam Houston State: Legget led the conference in scoring this season. She is averaging 19.5 points and 7.2 rebounds so far this season.

Micaela Wilson, Lamar: Wilson finished in the top five in scoring in the conference. She is averaging an impressive 15.7 points and 7.9 rebounds this season.

Lucy Ibeh, Central Arkansas: Ibeh helped Central Arkansas to a top-five finish in the conference. She finished the regular season averaging 15.1 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.