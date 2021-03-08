2021 Southland Conference men's basketball tournament: Matchups, players to know & more

The 2021 Southland Conference men’s basketball tournament will determine which team gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The conference tournament begins March 9 and runs through March 13. There will be 10 teams in the tournament with the two top teams getting a double-bye.

Up to 2,000 fans will be allowed at the Merrell Center in Katy, Texas, for the tournament. Social distancing will be implemented for the tournament. Masks and face coverings are mandatory for the arena.

Here is the Southland tournament schedule.

MARCH 9 – FIRST ROUND

(8) Southeastern Louisiana vs. (9) McNeese State

(7) Incarnate Word vs. (10) Houston Baptist

MARCH 10 – SECOND ROUND

(5) New Orleans vs. TBD

(6) Lamar vs. TBD

MARCH 11 -- QUARTERFINALS

(3) Sam Houston State vs. TBD

(4) Northwestern State vs. TBD

MARCH 12 – SEMIFINALS

(1) Nicholls State vs. TBD

(2) Abilene Christian vs. TBD

MARCH 13 – CHAMPIONSHIP

TBD vs. TBD

5 PLAYERS TO KNOW

Najee Garvin, Nicholls State: Garvin has starred on one of the best teams in the conference. He averaged 13.6 points and 7.1 rebounds per game this season.

Kolton Kohl, Abilene Christian: Kohl finished the regular season in the Top 20 in scoring. He averaged 12.1 points in the regular season.

Zach Nutall, Sam Houston State: Nutall was second in scoring in the Southland this season. He is averaging 18.9 points this season for the Bearkats.

Trenton Massner, Northwestern State: Massner helped Northwestern State to a No. 4 seed in the conference tournament. Massner is averaging 12.9 points per game and nearly shot 50% from the field.

Troy Green, New Orleans: Green is averaging 15.7 points per game this season. Green and New Orleans had a first-round bye in the conference tournament.