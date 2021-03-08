Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

March Madness
Published

2021 Patriot League women's basketball tournament: Matchups, players to know & more

Bucknell and Boston are top seeds in tournament

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 7Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 7

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The 2021 Patriot League women’s basketball tournament will determine which teams get an automatic bid to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

The conference tournament begins March 7 and runs through March 14. Eight teams made the tournament and the games will be played at the campus sites of the higher seeds.

There will be no fans at the events. Colgate did not make the tournament after opting out of the season and Navy didn’t enter the tournament after dealing with a coronavirus issue.

Here is the Patriot tournament schedule.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE MARCH MADNESS COVERAGE

**

MARCH 7 – FIRST ROUND

(1) Bucknell def. (8) Loyola, 65-50

(4) Lehigh def. (5) Holy Cross, 75-57

(3) American def. (6) Army, 76-56

(2) Boston def. (7) Lafayette, 74-68

MARCH 11 – SEMIFINALS

(1) Bucknell vs. (4) Lehigh

(2) Boston vs. (3) American

MARCH 14 – CHAMPIONSHIP

TBD vs. TBD

**

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

5 PLAYERS TO KNOW

Natalie Kucowski, Lafayette: Kucowski was named the Patriot League Player of the Year for her season with Lafayette. She averaged 17.8 points and 13.8 rebounds per game this season.

Tessa Brugler, Bucknell: Brugler was one of two Bison players who made the all-conference First Team. In nine games, she averaged 13.1 points.

Katie Nelson, Boston: Nelson finished with 12.5 points per game. She was an all-conference First Team selection as well.

Mary Clougherty, Lehigh: Clougherty led Lehigh to the No. 4 seed in the conference tournament this season. She is averaging 12.5 points per game.

Taylor O’Brien, Bucknell: O’Brien finished the season with 16.8 points per game. She and Brugler are the reason why the Bison are the No. 1 seed in the tournament.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on social media @Gaydos_