2021 Pac-12 Conference women's basketball tournament: Matchups, players to know & more
Stanford and Arizona are the top seeds in the tournament
The 2021 Pac-12 Conference women’s basketball tournament will determine which team gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.
The conference tournament begins March 3 and runs through March 7. Each game will be played in Las Vegas at the Mandalay Bay Events Center. Family members of the student-athletes are scheduled to be in attendance for the tournament.
Twelve teams made the tournament.
Here is the Pac-12 tournament schedule.
MARCH 3 – FIRST ROUND
(5) Oregon State vs. (12) California
(8) USC vs. (9) Arizona State
(7) Washington State vs. (10) Utah
(6) Colorado vs. (11) Washington
MARCH 4 – QUARTERFINALS
(1) Stanford vs. TBD
(2) Arizona vs. TBD
(3) UCLA vs. TBD
(4) Oregon vs. TBD
MARCH 5 – SEMIFINALS
TBD vs. TBD
TBD vs. TBD
MARCH 7 – FINALS
TBD vs. TBD
5 PLAYERS TO KNOW
Aari McDonald, Arizona: McDonald was named the Pac-12 Player of the Year. She led the conference with 19.4 points per game and reached the 2,000-point milestone for her career this season.
Kiana Williams, Stanford: Williams has been a big factor in Stanford’s success this season. She was named to the All-Pac-12 team and is averaging 14 points. She’s played in each of the Cardinal’s 24 games this season.
Michaela Onyenwere, UCLA: Onyenwere finished in the top three in scoring in the conference. She was averaging 18.2 points and 8 rebounds this season.
Nyara Sabally, Oregon: Sabally has helped the Ducks get back near the top of the conference. She is averaging 12.4 points and 7.3 rebounds per game this season.
Aleah Goodman, Oregon State: Goodman is one of the stars on Oregon State. She finished in the top five in scoring with 16.8 points per game during the regular season. She also owns a 52.6% shooting percentage from three-point range, which is tops in the Pac-12.