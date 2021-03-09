Expand / Collapse search
Published

2021 Pac-12 Conference men's basketball tournament: Matchups, players to know & more

Oregon and USC are the top seeds in the Pac-12 tournament

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The 2021 Pac-12 Conference men’s basketball tournament will determine which team gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The tournament will begin March 10 and run through March 13. The entire postseason will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The conference anticipates having family members of student-athletes in attendance. Masks, face-coverings and social distancing would be mandatory for attendees.

Here is the Pac-12 tournament schedule:

MARCH 10 – FIRST ROUND

(8) Arizona State vs. (9) Washington State

(7) Utah vs. (10) Washington

(6) Stanford vs. (11) California

MARCH 11 – QUARTERFINALS

(1) Oregon vs. TBD

(4) UCLA vs. (5) Oregon State

(2) USC vs. TBD

(3) Colorado vs. TBD

MARCH 12 – SEMIFINALS

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

MARCH 13 – CHAMPIONSHIP

TBD vs. TBD

5 PLAYERS TO KNOW

Evan Mobley, USC: Mobley proved to be the all-around best player in the conference. He took home the Pac-12 Player of the Year, Pac-12 Freshman of the Year and Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year. He is averaging 16.1 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. He is shooting 58% from the field.

Chris Duarte, Oregon: Durate earned All-Pac-12 First Team honors this season as the Ducks claimed the top seed. He is averaging 17.3 points per game.

McKinley Wright IV, Colorado: Wright finished the regular season in the top 10 in scoring in the conference. He is averaging 15.3 points and 5.7 assists per game this season.

Tyger Campbell, UCLA: Campbell earned All-Pac-12 First-Team honors this season. He is averaging 10.9 points, 2.4 rebounds, 5.6 assists and nearly 1 steal per game.

Ethan Thompson, Oregon State: Thompson, a senior, earned All-Pac-12 First Team honors as well and helped the Beaves to a fifth seed in the conference tourney. He is averaging 15.5 points per game.

