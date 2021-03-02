2021 Ohio Valley Conference women's basketball tournament: Matchups, players to know & more

The 2021 Ohio Valley Conference women’s basketball tournament will determine which team gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

The conference tournament is set to begin on March 3 and will run until March 7. Each game will be played at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana where a limited number of fans will be allowed to attend.

Spectators will be temperature screened upon entering the facility and will be required to wear face masks and socially distance.

Eight teams made the tournament.

Here is the OVC tournament schedule.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE MARCH MADNESS COVERAGE

**

MARCH 3, 4 – FIRST ROUND

(1) UT Martin vs. (8) Eastern Illinois

(4) Jacksonville State vs. (5) Tennessee Tech

(3) Southeast Missouri vs. (6) Murray State

(2) Belmont vs. (7) Austin Peay

MARCH 5 - SEMIFINALS

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

MARCH 6 - FINALS

TBD vs. TBD

**

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

5 PLAYERS TO KNOW

Chelsey Perry, UT Martin: Perry was named OVC Player of the Year for the second straight season. She averaged 23.8 points per game despite missing six games due to injury and ranks first in the conference in shooting.

Destinee Wells, Belmont: Wells received All OVC first team, All-Newcomer and Freshman of the Year honors after putting up a 16.8 point average per game. She ranks second in assists per game and posted a 47.3 field-goal percentage.

LaTrese Saine, Missouri: Saine was named OVC Defensive Player of the Year after putting up 94 blocks in 25 games. She also averaged 10.4 points per game and had a shooting percentage of 48.2.

Macey Turley, Murray State: Turley was named to the 2021 All-Ohio Valley Conference First Team. She averaged 17.5 points per game and ranks eighth in the conference in field goal percentage.

Katelyn Young, Murray State: A solid contender for Freshman of the Year, Young was named to the 2021 All-Ohio Valley Conference First Team. She ranks seventh in the league with 14.3 points per game and leads the conference in rebounds.