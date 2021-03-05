2021 Mountain West Conference women's basketball tournament: Matchups, players to know & more
New Mexico and UNLV are the top seeds in the tournament
The 2021 Mountain West Conference women’s basketball tournament will determine which team gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.
The conference tournament will begin March 7 and run through March 10. Ten of the conference’s 11 teams have made the tournament, which will be held at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.
There will be no spectators for the tournament.
Here’s the Mountain West schedule.
MARCH 7 – FIRST ROUND
(8) San Diego State vs. (9) Air Force
(7) Wyoming vs. (10) Utah State
MARCH 8 – QUARTERFINALS
(1) New Mexico vs. TBD
(4) Fresno State vs. (5) Nevada
(2) UNLV vs. TBD
(3) Colorado State vs. (5) Boise State
MARCH 9 – SEMIFINALS
TBD vs. TBD
TBD vs. TBD
MARCH 10 – CHAMPIONSHIP
TBD vs. TBD
6 PLAYERS TO KNOW
LaTascya Duff, New Mexico: Duff averaged 14. 8 points per game this season. She was an All-Conference selection.
McKenna Hofschild, Colorado State: Hofschild has the Rams in a good position to win the tournament. She was an All-Conference selection as well.
Nia Johnson, UNLV: Johnson led the Rebels with 12.4 points per game this season. The Rebels are the No. 2 seed in the tournament
Da’Ja Hamilton, Nevada: Hamilton and the Wolfpack faceoff against Fresno State in the first round. Hamilton finished with 14.4 points per game this season.
Haley & Hanna Cavinder, Fresno State: Haley Cavinder came away with the conference Player of the Year award this season. She averaged a conference-leading 19.8 points per game. Hanna Cavinder averaged 17.5 points per game – second in the conference. The twins are tough opponents for any defense to face.