2021 Mountain West Conference women's basketball tournament: Matchups, players to know & more

The 2021 Mountain West Conference women’s basketball tournament will determine which team gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

The conference tournament will begin March 7 and run through March 10. Ten of the conference’s 11 teams have made the tournament, which will be held at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

There will be no spectators for the tournament.

Here’s the Mountain West schedule.

MARCH 7 – FIRST ROUND

(8) San Diego State vs. (9) Air Force

(7) Wyoming vs. (10) Utah State

MARCH 8 – QUARTERFINALS

(1) New Mexico vs. TBD

(4) Fresno State vs. (5) Nevada

(2) UNLV vs. TBD

(3) Colorado State vs. (5) Boise State

MARCH 9 – SEMIFINALS

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

MARCH 10 – CHAMPIONSHIP

TBD vs. TBD

6 PLAYERS TO KNOW

LaTascya Duff, New Mexico: Duff averaged 14. 8 points per game this season. She was an All-Conference selection.

McKenna Hofschild, Colorado State: Hofschild has the Rams in a good position to win the tournament. She was an All-Conference selection as well.

Nia Johnson, UNLV: Johnson led the Rebels with 12.4 points per game this season. The Rebels are the No. 2 seed in the tournament

Da’Ja Hamilton, Nevada: Hamilton and the Wolfpack faceoff against Fresno State in the first round. Hamilton finished with 14.4 points per game this season.

Haley & Hanna Cavinder, Fresno State: Haley Cavinder came away with the conference Player of the Year award this season. She averaged a conference-leading 19.8 points per game. Hanna Cavinder averaged 17.5 points per game – second in the conference. The twins are tough opponents for any defense to face.