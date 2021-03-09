2021 Mountain West Conference men's basketball tournament: Matchups, players to know & more

The 2021 Mountain West Conference men’s basketball tournament will determine which team gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The conference tournament will begin March 10 and run through March 13. The tournament will take place at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Each of the conference’s 11 teams made the tournament.

There will be no spectators allowed for the tournament.

Here is the Mountain West schedule:

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE MARCH MADNESS COVERAGE

**

MARCH 10 – FIRST ROUND

(8) Wyoming vs. (9) San Jose State

(7) UNLV vs. (10) Air Force

(6) Fresno State vs. (11) New Mexico

MARCH 11 – QUARTERFINALS

(1) San Diego State vs. TBD

(4) Boise State vs. (5) Nevada

(2) Utah State vs. TBD

(3) Colorado State vs. TBD

MARCH 12 – SEMIFINALS

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

MARCH 13 – CHAMPIONSHIP

TBD

**

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

5 PLAYERS TO KNOW

Matt Mitchell, San Diego State: Mitchell is one of the best players in the conference and he helped the Aztecs get to the top of the conference this season. He is averaging 15.4 points per game.

Neemias Queta, Utah State: Queta is averaging 14.7 points per game along with 3 blocks per game, which makes him one of the most fearsome defenders in the country let alone the conference.

David Roddy, Colorado State: Roddy is among the top scorers in the conference. The Rams star is averaging 16.3 points and 9.6 rebounds per game.

Derrick Alston, Boise State: Alston is averaging 17.5 points per game for the Broncos this season.

Grant Sherfield, Nevada: Sherfield finished second in scoring behind San Jose State’s Richard Washington. Sherfield is averaging 18 points per game this season.