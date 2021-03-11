2021 Missouri Valley Conference women’s basketball tournament: Matchups, players to know & more

The 2021 Missouri Valley Conference women’s basketball tournament will determine which team gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

The conference tournament is set to begin on March 11 and will run until March 14. Each game will be played at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline, Ill. where fans will not be permitted to attend, despite the state’s guidelines permitting indoor spectators up to 50 people.

Here is the MVC tournament schedule.

MARCH 11 - FIRST ROUND

(9) Indiana State vs. (8) Southern Illinois

(10) Evansville vs. (7) Valparaiso

MARCH 12 - QUARTERFINALS

(1) Missouri State vs. TBD

(5) Bradley vs. (4) Northern Iowa

(2) Drake vs. TBD

(6) Loyola vs. (3) Illinois State

MARCH 13 - SEMIFINALS

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

MARCH 14 - FINALS

TBD vs. TBD

5 PLAYERS TO KNOW

Gabi Haack, Bradley: Haack was named MVC Scholar-Athlete of the Year after starting in each of Bradley’s last 105 games. She ranks third in the league in scoring with 16.0 points per game, fourth in rebounding and first in 3-pointers per game.

Lasha Petree, Bradley: Petree earned first-team all-conference honors leading the MVC in scoring with 17.9 points per game and blocks with 2.2 per game.

Karli Rucker, UNI: Rucker earned first-team all-conference honors for the third time after averaging 13.6 points per game. She leads UNI in 3-pointers made and assists.

Juliunn Redmond, Illinois State: Redmond averaged 13.6 points, 2.7 assist and 1.1 rebounds per game this season, earning her first-team all-conference honors.

Makenzie Silvey, Southern Illinois: Silvey earned first-team all-MVC honors after averaging a team-high 14.5 points per game.