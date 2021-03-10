2021 Mid-American Conference men's basketball tournament: Matchups, players to know & more

The 2021 Mid-American Conference (MAC) men’s basketball tournament will determine which team gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The conference tournament begins March 11 and will run through March 13. Eight teams will compete for the championship at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland.

The state of Ohio has allowed a limited number of fans in indoor venues with mandatory face-coverings and social distancing. About 4,100 attendees are allowed per game.

Here’s the MAC tournament schedule:

MARCH 11 – QUARTERFINALS

(1) Toledo vs. (8) Ball State

(4) Kent State vs. (5) Ohio

(2) Buffalo vs. (7) Miami

(3) Akron vs. (6) Bowling Green

MARCH 12 – SEMIFINALS

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

MARCH 13 – CHAMPIONSHIP

TBD vs. TBD

5 PLAYERS TO KNOW

Marreon Jackson, Toledo: Jackson helped Toledo rocket to the top of the conference this season. He is averaging 17.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game.

Jeenathan Williams, Buffalo: Williams is among the top players for the Bulls. He is averaging 17.3 points and 7 rebounds this season.

Loren Cristian Jackson, Akron: Jackson is the lone player averaging 20 or more points per game entering the tournament (21.6). He also has a 3 rebound and 6.3 assist-per-game averages. The Zips will need him to get to the tournament.

Danny Pippen, Kent State: Pippen finished in the top five in scoring in the conference. He is averaging 19.3 points per game for the Golden Flashes.

Jason Preston, Ohio: Preston came into the spotlight in November when his backstory went viral. He emerged as one of the top players in the MAC this season. He’s averaging 15.4 points for the Bobcats this season.