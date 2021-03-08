2021 MAAC men's basketball tournament: Matchups, players to know & more

The 2021 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference men’s basketball tournament will determine which team gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The tournament starts March 8 and runs through March 13. There will be 11 teams in the tournament with the top five in the conference earning a first-round bye.

The games will take place at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey. There will be spectators for the games but they will be limited to family and friends of the basketball programs.

Here is the MAAC tournament schedule.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE MARCH MADNESS COVERAGE

**

MARCH 8, 9, – OPENING ROUND

(8) Quinnipiac vs. (9) Iona

(7) Fairfield vs. (10) Manhattan

(6) Canisius vs. (11) Rider

MARCH 10, 11 – QUARTERFINALS

(1) Siena vs. TBD

(4) Marist vs. (5) Niagara

(2) Monmouth vs. TBD

(3) St. Peters’ vs. TBD

MARCH 12 – SEMIFINALS

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

MARCH 13 – CHAMPIONSHIP

TBD vs. TBD

**

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

5 PLAYERS TO KNOW

Manny Camper, Siena: Camper is one of the best players in the MAAC. He averaged 14.6 points and 10 rebounds per game during the regular season. He’s the only player in the conference to average a double-double.

Deion Hammond, Monmouth: Hammond helped the Hawks to a No. 2 seed in the tournament. He is averaging 17.2 points this season.

KC Ndefo, St. Peter’s: Ndefo is among the top players on the Peacocks. He is averaging 13.6 points per game this season.

Ricardo Wright, Marist: Wright is a leader on a well-balanced Marist team. In 20 games, he is averaging 11.4 points per game this season.

Kobi Nwandu, Niagara: Nwandu finished the regular season in the top five in scoring. He is averaging 14.5 points.