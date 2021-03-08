2021 Conference USA women's basketball tournament: Matchups, players to know & more

The 2021 Conference USA women’s basketball tournament will determine which team gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

The conference tournament begins March 9 and runs through March 13.

There will be 14 teams in the tournament and each game will take place at the Ford Center at The Star, Frisco, Texas.

Here is the Conference USA women's tournament schedule.

MARCH 9 – PRELIMINARY ROUND

(6E) Old Dominion vs. (7E) Western Kentucky

(6W) UAB vs. (7W) UTSA

MARCH 10 – FIRST ROUND

(4E) FIU vs. (5W) Southern Miss

(3W) North Texas vs. TBD

(4W) Louisiana Tech vs. (5E) Marshall

(3E) Florida Atlantic vs. TBD

MARCH 11 – QUARTERFINAL ROUND

(1W) Rice vs. TBD

(2E) Charlotte vs. TBD

(1E) Middle Tennessee vs. TBD

(2W) UTEP vs. TBD

MARCH 12 – SEMIFINAL ROUND

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

MARCH 13 – CHAMPIONSHIP

TBD vs. TBD

5 PLAYERS TO KNOW

Anastasia Hayes, Middle Tennessee: Hayes, who made consecutive All-Conference USA first teams, led the conference in scoring, averaging 26.8 points per game. She also averaged a conference-high 5.0 assists. Middle Tennessee locked up one of the No. 1 seeds in the tournament.

Nancy Mulkey, Rice: Mulkey, who averaged 15.5 points per game in 2020-21, also averaged 8.0 rebounds and a league-high 3.1 blocks per contest. Rice was awarded the top-seed in the West Division.

Iggy Allen, Florida Atlantic: Allen averaged 22.4 points per game for Florida Atlantic, which earned the No. 3 seed in the East Division. An All-Conference USA first-team player, Allen also averaged 11.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

Octavia Jett-Wilson, Charlotte: Jett-Wilson was one of two Charlotte players who stood out in 2020-21. She averaged 21.1 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game for the 49ers, who earned the second seed in the East Division.

Jada McMillian, Charlotte​​​​​​​: McMillian averaged 16.4 points and a league-high 5.0 assists per game for the 49ers. She was also third in the entire conference in minutes per contest (37.0).