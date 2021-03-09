2021 CAA women's basketball tournament: Matchups, players to know & more

The 2021 Colonial Athletic Association women’s basketball tournament will determine which team gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

The tournament will begin on March 10 and run through March 13. It will be held at the Schar Center in Elon, North Carolina.

The public will not be permitted to buy tickets for the game. A limited number of families and friends will only be allowed.

Here’s the CAA tournament schedule:

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE MARCH MADNESS COVERAGE

**

MARCH 10 – FIRST ROUND

(8) Charleston vs. (9) UNC Wilmington

MARCH 11 – QUARTERFINALS

(4) Towson vs. (5) Hofstra

(1) Delaware vs. TBD

(2) James Madison vs. (7) Northeastern

(3) Drexel vs. (6) Elon

MARCH 12 – SEMIFINALS

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

MARCH 13 – CHAMPIONSHIP

TBD vs. TBD

**

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

5 PLAYERS TO KNOW

Jasmine Dickey, Delaware: Dickey was named the CAA Player of the Year this season. She led the Blue Hens to the top of the conference in the regular season. Dickey is averaging 23.6 points per game.

Kiki Jefferson, James Madison: Jefferson helped the Dukes get the No. 2 seed. Jefferson was an all-conference selection and is averaging 15.2 points per game.

Hannah Nihill, Drexel: Nihill is in the top 10 in scoring this season. The Dragons star is averaging 15.7 points per game.

Kionna Jeter, Towson: Jeter was one of three people to finish the regular season averaging at least 20 points per game (23.3). Towson is the fourth seed in the tournament.

JaKayla Brown, Hofstra: Brown was a second team all-conference selection this season. She is averaging 15.9 points per game.