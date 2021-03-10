Expand / Collapse search
2021 Big 12 women’s basketball tournament: Matchups, players to know & more

Baylor and West Virginia have the top seeds in the tournament

By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
The 2021 Big 12 women’s basketball tournament will determine which team gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

The conference tournament is set to begin on March 11 and will run until March 14. Each game will be played at the Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City where fans will be permitted to attend. 

Here is the Big 12 tournament schedule. 

MARCH 11 - FIRST ROUND

(8) TCU vs. (9) Kansas

(7) Texas Tech vs. (10) Kansas State

MARCH 12 - QUARTERFINALS 

(4) Iowa State vs. (5) Texas

(1) Baylor vs. TBD

(2) West Virginia vs. TBD

(3) Oklahoma State vs. (6) Oklahoma

MARCH 13 - SEMIFINALS 

TBD vs. TBD 

TBD vs. TBD

MARCH 14 - FINALS 

TBD vs. TBD

5 PLAYERS TO KNOW

NaLyssa Smith, Baylor: Smith was named 2021 Big 12 Player of the Year after averaging 17.2 points and 9.2 rebounds per game this season which puts her in the top 10 of the conference for both. 

Natasha Mack, Oklahoma State: Mack ranks fourth in the nation in defensive rebounds per game, third in double-doubles and fourth in field goals. She was named Defensive Player of the year and is a semifinalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award. 

Lexi Donarski, Iowa State: Donarski leads the league with an average of 13.1 points per game. She also averaged 3.32 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game and was named Big 12 Freshman of the Year. 

DiJonai Carrington, Baylor: Carrington averaged 13.3 points and 4.9 rebounds per game while totaling 43 assists. She earned Newcomer of the Year and Sixth Player Award honors. 

Charli Collier, Texas: Collier earned unanimous All-Big 12 First Team honors after averaging 12.2 rebounds and 20.9 points per game.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News and FOX Business. Follow her on Twitter @PaulinaDedaj.