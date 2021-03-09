2021 Big 12 men's basketball tournament: Matchups, players to know & more

The 2021 Big 12 men’s basketball tournament will determine which team gets an automatic bid to the NCAA men's basketball tournament.

The conference tournament begins March 11 and runs through March 14. There will be 10 teams in the tournament.

Here is the Big 12 men's tournament schedule.

MARCH 11 – FIRST ROUND

(8) Oklahoma State vs. (9) Iowa State

(7) TCU vs. (10) Kansas State

MARCH 12 – QUARTERFINALS

(4) Texas vs. (5) Texas Tech

(1) Kansas vs. TBD

(2) Baylor vs. TBD

(3) Oklahoma vs. (6) West Virginia

MARCH 13 – SEMIFINALS

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

MARCH 14 – CHAMPIONSHIP

TBD vs. TBD

5 PLAYERS TO KNOW

Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State: Cunningham became the fourth freshman to earn Big 12 Player of the Year honors. Cunningham finished the regular season as the conference's leading scorer (20.1) and he is on the national ballot for the John R. Wooden Award. He also averaged 6.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game.

Davion Mitchell, Baylor: Mitchell, the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, finished second in the conference in steals (1.9) and second in turnover/assists ratio (2.3). Mitchell averaged 13.8 points and he leads the Bears with 125 assists.

Austin Reaves, Oklahoma: Reaves, an All-Big 12 first-team selection, finished second in the conference in points (17.6 PPG). He also averaged 5.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game for the Sooners.

Derek Culver, West Virginia: Culver, also an All-Big 12 first-team selection, averaged 14.8 points and led the conference in rebounding (9.8 RPG) for sixth-seeded West Virginia.

David McCormack, Kansas: McCormack, the conference's Most Improved Player, went from averaging 6.9 points and 4.1 rebounds last year to improving his numbers to 13.1 points and 6.1 rebounds for Kansas this year. He started in all 27 games for the Jayhawks, and his .536 field goal percentage in conference games leads the league.