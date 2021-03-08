2021 ACC men's basketball tournament: Matchups, players to know & more
Virginia is the top seed in the tournament and the defending NCAA champs
The 2021 ACC men’s basketball tournament will determine which team gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.
The conference tournament tips off March 9 and runs through March 13. Each of the conference’s 15 teams made the tournament with the top four teams getting a double-bye.
The Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina, will host the tournament. A limited number of fans will be able to attend the tournament. Face coverings and masks are mandatory for anyone above the age of 5 except when eating and drinking in seats.
Here is the ACC tournament schedule.
MARCH 9 – FIRST ROUND
(12) Pittsburgh vs. (13) Miami
(10) Duke vs. (15) Boston Collage
(11) Notre Dame vs. (14) Wake Forest
MARCH 10 – SECOND ROUND
(8) Syracuse vs. (9) N.C. State
(5) Clemson vs. TBD
(7) Louisville vs. TBD
(6) North Carolina vs. TBD
MARCH 11 – QUARTERFINALS
(1) Virginia vs. TBD
(4) Georgia Tech vs. TBD
(2) Florida State vs. TBD
(3) Virginia Tech vs. TBD
MARCH 12 – SEMIFINALS
TBD vs. TBD
TBD vs. TBD
MARCH 13 – CHAMPIONSHIP
TBD vs. TBD
5 PLAYERS TO KNOW
Moses Wright, Georgia Tech: Wright was named the ACC Player of the Year and became the second-ever Yellow Jackets player to do so – following Dennis Scott in 1990. He averaged 18 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.
Sam Hauser, Virginia: Hauser is a part of the defending champion Cavaliers team. He is averaging 15.8 points and 6.7 rebounds per game this season. Virginia has the No. 1 seed in the tournament.
M.J. Walker, Florida State: Walker helped the Seminoles to the No. 2 seed in the conferences. The senior is averaging 13.6 points per game this season.
Keve Aluma, Virginia Tech: Aluma is among the top scorers in the conference. He is averaging 15.9 points and 8 rebounds per game for the Hokies.
Aamir Simms, Clemson: Simms helped the Tigers get into a good position to make the big dance this season. Simms averaged 13.1 points per game this season.