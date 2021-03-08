2021 ACC men's basketball tournament: Matchups, players to know & more

The 2021 ACC men’s basketball tournament will determine which team gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The conference tournament tips off March 9 and runs through March 13. Each of the conference’s 15 teams made the tournament with the top four teams getting a double-bye.

The Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina, will host the tournament. A limited number of fans will be able to attend the tournament. Face coverings and masks are mandatory for anyone above the age of 5 except when eating and drinking in seats.

Here is the ACC tournament schedule.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE MARCH MADNESS COVERAGE

**

MARCH 9 – FIRST ROUND

(12) Pittsburgh vs. (13) Miami

(10) Duke vs. (15) Boston Collage

(11) Notre Dame vs. (14) Wake Forest

MARCH 10 – SECOND ROUND

(8) Syracuse vs. (9) N.C. State

(5) Clemson vs. TBD

(7) Louisville vs. TBD

(6) North Carolina vs. TBD

MARCH 11 – QUARTERFINALS

(1) Virginia vs. TBD

(4) Georgia Tech vs. TBD

(2) Florida State vs. TBD

(3) Virginia Tech vs. TBD

MARCH 12 – SEMIFINALS

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

MARCH 13 – CHAMPIONSHIP

TBD vs. TBD

**

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

5 PLAYERS TO KNOW

Moses Wright, Georgia Tech: Wright was named the ACC Player of the Year and became the second-ever Yellow Jackets player to do so – following Dennis Scott in 1990. He averaged 18 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.

Sam Hauser, Virginia: Hauser is a part of the defending champion Cavaliers team. He is averaging 15.8 points and 6.7 rebounds per game this season. Virginia has the No. 1 seed in the tournament.

M.J. Walker, Florida State: Walker helped the Seminoles to the No. 2 seed in the conferences. The senior is averaging 13.6 points per game this season.

Keve Aluma, Virginia Tech: Aluma is among the top scorers in the conference. He is averaging 15.9 points and 8 rebounds per game for the Hokies.

Aamir Simms, Clemson: Simms helped the Tigers get into a good position to make the big dance this season. Simms averaged 13.1 points per game this season.