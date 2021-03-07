2021 American Athletic Conference women's basketball tournament: Matchups, players to know & more

The 2021 AAC Conference women’s basketball tournament will determine which team gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

The conference tournament begins March 8 and runs through March 11.

There will be 10 teams in the tournament and each game will take place at the Dickies Arena, located in Forth Worth, Texas.

Here is the AAC Conference tournament schedule.

MARCH 8 – FIRST ROUND

(8) Tulsa vs. (9) Wichita State

(7) Cincinnati vs. (10) Memphis

MARCH 9 – QUARTERFINALS

(4) Tulane vs. (5) Temple

(1) South Florida vs. TBD

(2) UCF vs. TBD

(3) Houston vs. (6) East Carolina

MARCH 10 – SEMIFINALS

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

MARCH 11 – CHAMPIONSHIP

TBD vs. TBD

5 PLAYERS TO KNOW

IImar’I Thomas, Cincinnati: Thomas averaged 23.9 points per game and a 54.5 field goal percentage in 22 starts this season. She is also the league leader in free-throw percentage (81.8) and minutes played per game (39.3) and ranks sixth in rebounding (7.5) and seventh in assists (3.5) per game entering the conference tournament.

JerKaila Jordan, Tulane: Jordan averaged 49.7 percent shooting from the field, to go along with 16.8 points, which is third in the conference, and 2.1 steals per game, which ranked sixth among all players.

Lashonda Monk, East Carolina: Monk, who averaged 13.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.8 steals per game, is the career leader in total steals (369) and steals per game (3.35) in the conference. Monk is the first repeat Defensive Player of the Year honor in AAC history.

Alisha Lewis, UCF: In her first season with UCF, Lewis averaged, 9.7 points, 3.5 assists, and 3.0 rebounds in 17 games this season. Lewis, who transferred to UCF from Syracuse, became the first player in AAC history to win two major awards in the same season as both the Top Newcomer and co-sixth Player of the Year.

Elisa Pinzan, USF: Pinzan, the Most Improved Player in the AAC, averaged 9.6 points and a conference-best 7.0 assists per game and 3.3 assist/turnover ratio in 18 starts.