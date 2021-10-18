2021-22 NBA season: What to know
Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo look to defend their NBA title
The NBA 2021-22 season will open up Tuesday with some of the best teams in the league on the docket.
The Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets will meet in a rematch of the Eastern Conference semifinals, and the Los Angeles Lakers will host the Golden State Warriors in a rematch of the Western Conference playoffs play-in game.
The rest of the league will return to the court on Oct. 20 and 21.
With the tip-off of the season just a few hours away, here’s what you need to know about the year.
Who is the defending NBA champion?
The Bucks won their first NBA title in 50 years when they defeated the Phoenix Suns. Giannis Antetokounmpo was named the Finals MVP.
Who is the reigning NBA MVP?
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic won the MVP for the 2020-21 season. He played 72 games for Denver and averaged a career-high 26.4 points per game. He also averaged 10.8 rebounds and 8.3 assists. He was an All-Star for the third straight season.
What are the NBA’s coronavirus rules?
About 95% of the NBA is reportedly vaccinated against the coronavirus going into the season. Those players who are unvaccinated have strict rules and are forced to sit out games in New York City and San Francisco due to local vaccine mandates.
Unvaccinated players will not be able to eat in the same room with vaccinated team members, must have lockers far away from vaccinated players and must stay masked and 6 feet away from others during team meetings. Teams were also told unvaccinated players will be "required to remain at their residence when in their home market," the Associated Press reported.
Unvaccinated players are also barred from visiting restaurants, bars, clubs, entertainment venues, large indoor gatherings and other so-called "higher-risk settings." The players did not have a vaccine mandate, but stat-crew staffs, team attendants and referees were told to be vaccinated.
Who are the rookies to watch?
Cade Cunningham was the No. 1 pick of the Detroit Pistons. Jalen Green was the No. 2 pick for the Houston Rockets after playing for the G League Ignite team, a basketball development program made up of prospects and veterans. The Cleveland Cavaliers’ Evan Mobley, Toronto Raptors’ Scottie Barnes and Orlando Magic’s Jalen Suggs rounded out the top five.
Who will not start the season on time?
Kyrie Irving has been at odds with the Nets and the NBA over his refusal to get the coronavirus vaccine. Brooklyn made the decision to sideline him instead of making him a part-time member of the team.
Indiana Pacers’ Caris LeVert, Denver Nuggets’ Jamal Murray, Los Angeles Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard, Golden State Warriors’ Klay Thomspon and New Orleans Pelicans’ Zion Williamson are among the top stars still healing from injuries.
Read below for a brief look at the teams.
Atlanta Hawks
2020-21 record: 41-31
2020-21 finish: 5th Eastern Conference
Head coach: Nate McMillan
Projected lineup: Trae Young, Bogdan Bogdanovic, De’Andre Hunter, John Collins, Clint Capela
Boston Celtics
2020-21 record: 36-36
2020-21 finish: 7th Eastern Conference
Head coach: Ime Udoka
Projected lineup: Marcus Smart, Josh Richardson, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Robert Williams
Brooklyn Nets
2020-21 record: 48-24
2020-21 finish: 2nd Eastern Conference
Head coach: Steve Nash
Projected lineup: James Harden, Joe Harris, Kevin Durant, Blake Griffin, Nic Claxton
Charlotte Hornets
2020-21 record: 33-39
2020-21 finish: 10th Eastern Conference
Head coach: James Borrego
Projected lineup: LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, Gordon Hayward, P.J. Washington, Mason Plumlee
Chicago Bulls
2020-21 record: 31-41
2020-21 finish: 11th Eastern Conference
Head coach: Billy Donovan
Projected lineup: Lonzo Ball, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Patrick Williams, Nikola Vucevic
Cleveland Cavaliers
2020-21 record: 22-50
2020-21 finish: 13th Eastern Conference
Head coach: J.B. Bickerstaff
Projected lineup: Darius Garland, Collin Sexton, Isaac Okoro, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen
Dallas Mavericks
2020-21 record: 42-30
2020-21 finish: 5th Western Conference
Head coach: Jason Kidd
Projected lineup: Luka Doncic, Tim Hardaway Jr., Dorian Finney-Smith, Kristaps Porzingis, Dwight Powell
Denver Nuggets
2020-21 record: 47-25
2020-21 finish: 3rd Western Conference
Head coach: Michael Malone
Projected lineup: Facundo Campazzo, Will Barton, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon, Nikola Jokic
Detroit Pistons
2020-21 record: 20-52
2020-21 finish: 15th Eastern Conference
Head coach: Dwane Casey
Projected lineup: Killian Hayes, Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey, Jerami Grant, Isaiah Stewart
Golden State Warriors
2020-21 record: 39-33
2020-21 finish: 8th Western Conference
Head coach: Steve Kerr
Projected lineup: Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, James Wiseman
Houston Rockets
2020-21 record: 17-55
2020-21 finish: 15th Western Conference
Head coach: Stephen Silas
Projected lineup: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Jae’Sean Tate, Christian Wood, Daniel Theis
Indiana Pacers
2020-21 record: 34-38
2020-21 finish: 9th Eastern Conference
Head coach: Rick Carlisle
Projected lineup: Malcolm Brogdon, Jeremy Lamb, Justin Holiday, Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner
Los Angeles Clippers
2020-21 record: 47-25
2020-21 finish: 4th Western Conference
Head coach: Ty Lue
Projected lineup: Reggie Jackson, Eric Bledsoe, Paul George, Marcus Morris, Ivan Zubac
Los Angeles Lakers
2020-21 record: 42-30
2020-21 finish: 7th Western Conference
Head coach: Frank Vogel
Projected lineup: Russell Westbrook, Wayne Ellington, LeBron James, Trevor Ariza, Anthony Davis
Memphis Grizzlies
2020-21 record: 38-34
2020-21 finish: 9th Western Conference
Head coach: Taylor Jenkins
Projected lineup: Ja Morant, De’Anthony Melton, Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr., Steven Adams
Miami Heat
2020-21 record: 40-32
2020-21 finish: 6th Eastern Conference
Head coach: Erik Spoelstra
Projected lineup: Kyle Lowry, Duncan Robinson, Jimmy Butler, P.J. Tucker, Bam Adebayo
Milwaukee Bucks
2020-21 record: 46-26
2020-21 finish: 3rd Eastern Conference
Head coach: Mike Budenholzer
Projected lineup: Jrue Holiday, Pat Connughton, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez
Minnesota Timberwolves
2020-21 record: 23-49
2020-21 finish: 13th Western Conference
Head coach: Chris Finch
Projected lineup: D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Karl-Anthony Towns
New Orleans Pelicans
2020-21 record: 31-41
2020-21 finish: 11th Western Conference
Head coach: Willie Green
Projected lineup: Devonte’ Graham, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Brandon Ingram, Naji Marshall, Jonas Valanciunas
New York Knicks
2020-21 record: 41-31
2020-21 finish: 4th Eastern Conference
Head coach: Tom Thibodeau
Projected lineup: Kemba Walker, R.J. Barrett, Evan Fournier, Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson
Oklahoma City Thunder
2020-21 record: 22-50
2020-21 finish: 14th Western Conference
Head coach: Mark Daigneault
Projected lineup: Josh Giddey, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort, Darius Bazley, Isaiah Roby
Orlando Magic
2020-21 record: 21-51
2020-21 finish: 14th Eastern Conference
Head coach: Jamahl Mosley
Projected lineup: Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, Gary Harris, Jonathan Isaac, Wendell Carter Jr.
Philadelphia 76ers
2020-21 record: 49-23
2020-21 finish: 1st Eastern Conference
Head coach: Doc Rivers
Projected lineup: Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Danny Green, Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid
Phoenix Suns
2020-21 record: 51-21
2020-21 finish: 2nd Western Conference
Head coach: Monty Williams
Projected lineup: Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, Deandre Ayton
Portland Trail Blazers
2020-21 record: 42-30
2020-21 finish: 6th Western Conference
Head coach: Chauncy Billups
Projected lineup: Damian Lillard, C.J. McCollum, Norman Powell, Robert Covington, Jusuf Nurkic
Sacramento Kings
2020-21 record: 31-41
2020-21 finish: 12th Western Conference
Head coach: Luke Walton
Projected lineup: De’Aaron Fox, Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, Harrison Barnes, Richaun Holmes
San Antonio Spurs
2020-21 record: 33-39
2020-21 finish: 10th Western Conference
Head coach: Gregg Popovich
Projected lineup: Dejounte Murray, Derrick White, Keldon Johnson, Doug McDermott, Jakob Poeltl
Toronto Raptors
2020-21 record: 27-45
2020-21 finish: 12th Western Conference
Head coach: Nick Nurse
Projected lineup: Fred VanVleet, Goran Dragic, OG Anunoby, Scottie Barnes, Chris Boucher
Utah Jazz
2020-21 record: 52-20
2020-21 finish: 1st Western Conference
Head coach: Quin Snyder
Projected lineup: Mike Conley Jr., Donovan Mitchell, Bojan Bogdanovic, Royce O’Neale, Rudy Gobert
Washington Wizards
2020-21 record: 34-38
2020-21 finish: 8th Western Conference
Head coach: Wes Unseld Jr.
Projected lineup: Spencer Dinwiddie, Bradley Beal, Deni Avdija, Kyle Kuzma, Daniel Gafford