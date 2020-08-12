2020 Wyndham Championship: What to know about the event

The 2020 Wyndham Championship is the next tournament on the PGA Tour and the latest since the season was forced to shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The tournament was originally named the Greater Greensboro Open and has been played at the Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C., since 2008 after originally being played at the Forest Oaks Country Club from 1977 to 1987.

The tournament has also been called the Chrysler Classic of Greensboro (2003-2006), Greater Greensboro Chrysler Classic (1996-2002), Kmart Greater Greensboro Open (1988-1995) and the Greater Greensboro Open (1938-1987).

American golfer J.T. Poston is the defending Wyndham Championship winner. He defeated Webb Simpson last year by one stroke.

Here's what else to know about the Wyndham Championship:

WHERE: Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.

WHEN: Aug. 13-16

PURSE: $6.4 million

TV: GOLF Channel, CBS

LAST FIVE WINNERS

2019: J.T. POSTON

J.T. Poston’s lone PGA Tour victory came in 2019 at the Wyndham Championship. He defeated Webb Simpson by one stroke with a 22-under par. He finished his final round with a 62 to pick up the victory. He tied a record by shooting a 258 overall – tying Henrik Stenson’s mark.

2018: BRANDT SNEDEKER

Brandt Snedeker’s win in 2018 was his second at the Wyndham Championship. He defeated C.T. Pan and Webb Simpson by three strokes. He finished with a 22-under par.

2017: HENRIK STENSON

Henrik Stenson set a course record in 2017 with a 22-under par in 2017. It was his first Wyndham win. He narrowly topped Ollie Schniederjans by a stroke.

2016: KIM SI-WOO

Kim Si-Woo picked up the Wyndham Championship in 2016. He beat Luke Donald by five strokes, the largest margin of victory since Shigeki Maruyama defeated Brad Faxon by five strokes in 2003.

2015: DAVIS LOVE III

Davis Love III won for the third time at Wyndham Championship in 2015. He scored a 17-under par and beat Jason Gore by a stroke.