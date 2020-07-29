2020 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational: What to know about the event
Brooks Koepka is the defending champion
The 2020 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational is the precursor to this year’s first major: the PGA Championship.
Golfers will be looking to gain some sort of momentum when they play this weekend. Michael Thompson is coming off a two-stroke victory at the 3M Open in Minnesota and will look to continue riding a wave of success as the season heads back to Florida.
Brooks Koepka is the reigning champ at the St. Jude Invitational. He missed the cut at the 3M Open and finished tied for 62nd at the Memorial Tournament earlier in July.
It’s the latest tournament to take place in wake of the coronavirus pandemic shutting sports down across the world. The tournament has also been known as the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational and the WGC-NEC Invitational.
Tiger Woods, who has won the most times at this event, will not be participating.
Here are some other things to know.
**
WHERE: TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.
WHEN: July 30-Aug. 2
PURSE: $10.5 million
TV: GOLF Channel, CBS
**
LAST FIVE WINNERS
2019: BROOKS KOEPKA
Brooks Koepka won his first tournament in 2019. He shot 16-under par and defeated Webb Simpson by three strokes
2018: JUSTIN THOMAS
Justin Thomas came away with the victory in 2018. He shot 15-under par and beat out Kyle Stanley by four strokes.
2017: HIDEKI MATSUYAMA
Hideki Matsuyama was the first Asian golfer to win the tournament. He beat out Zach Johnson by five strokes, shooting 16-under par.
2016: DUSTIN JOHNSON
Dustin Johnson won for the first time here with a 6-under par. He defeated Scott Piercy by one stroke.
2015: SHANE LOWRY
Shane Lowry was the last European golfer to win the tournament. He beat Bubba Watson by two strokes. He finished with 11-under par.