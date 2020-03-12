2020 Western Athletic Conference men's basketball tournament canceled over coronavirus

The 2020 Western Athletic Conference men’s basketball tournament was set to begin March 12 and run through March 14 in Nevada but was canceled over the coronavirus.

Each of the conference’s 10 teams made the tournament before it was canceled.

“The Western Athletic Conference has announced the cancellation of the Hercules Tires WAC Basketball Tournaments presented by TicketSmarter,” the WAC said in a statement.

“This decision has been made based upon new information, including the recommendation of the NCAA's COVID-19 advisory panel. Per the WAC Codebook, the conference's automatic qualifiers to the 2020 NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Basketball Tournaments will be the regular season champions, which are New Mexico State University for the men and University of Missouri-Kansas City for the women. Further decisions regarding remaining WAC Championship events will be made at a later time.”

The NCAA later canceled the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments over the coronavirus pandemic that has swept the globe and put all of American sports on lockdown.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE MEN'S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

“Today, NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors canceled the Division I men’s and women’s 2020 basketball tournaments, as well as all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships. This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to [the] spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities,” the NCAA said.