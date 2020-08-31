Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

US Open Tennis
Published

2020 US Open: What to know about men's singles tournament

It's the first major event since the coronavirus shut down the sport

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 31Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 31

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The U.S. Open tournament is the first major event for tennis since the global coronavirus outbreak shut down the sport.

This year’s tournament at Flushing Meadows in New York City will be a lot different from events in the past. There will be no spectators in the stands and not all of the world’s top athletes are going to be participating over fears of contracting the virus.

Novak Djokovic is the best player going into the men’s side of the tournament. Rafael Nadal, last year’s winner, didn’t want to travel. while Roger Federer ended his season early after two knee operations.

Djokovic is coming off a victory at the Western & Southern Open and has yet to lose this year. He’s only three Grand Slam tournament titles behind Federer for the record. Djokovic has 17.

CLICK HERE FOR U.S. OPEN COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Here’s what else to know about the men’s side of the singles tournament.

**

WHERE: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, N.Y.

WHEN: Aug. 31-Sept. 13

PURSE: $53.4 million

TV: ESPN

**

LAST FIVE WINNERS

2019: RAFAEL NADAL

In this Sept. 8, 2019, file photo, Rafael Nadal of Spain holds up the championship trophy after defeating Daniil Medvedev of Russia to win the men's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

In this Sept. 8, 2019, file photo, Rafael Nadal of Spain holds up the championship trophy after defeating Daniil Medvedev of Russia to win the men's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

Rafael Nadal won his fourth U.S. Open in 2019, defeating Daniil Medvedev in five sets. He won the fifth set, 6-4. It was also his second in three years.

2018: NOVAK DJOKOVIC

Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns a serve to Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain during the semifinals at the Western &amp; Southern Open tennis tournament Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns a serve to Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain during the semifinals at the Western &amp; Southern Open tennis tournament Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Djokovic took home his third U.S. Open title in 2018. Djokovic knocked off Juan Martin del Potro in three sets. It was his first win since 2015.

2017: RAFAEL NADAL

Nadal picked up his third U.S. Open victory in 2017. Nadal defeated Kevin Anderson, who was making his first final appearance.

2016: STAN WAWRINKA

Stan Wawrinka won the U.S. Open in 2016 – his third Grand Slam tournament title. Wawrinka knocked off defending champion Djokovic in four sets.

2015: NOVAK DJOKOVIC

Djokovic won the tournament for the first time in four years. He defeated Roger Federer in four sets.

Ryan Gaydos is a sports reporter for FoxNews.com and FoxBusiness.com. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_

Trending in Sports