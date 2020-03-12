2020 Sun Belt Conference women's basketball tournament: Matchups, players to know & more

The 2020 Sun Belt Conference women’s basketball tournament will determine which team gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

The tournament begins March 10 and runs through March 15, with the first few rounds played at the home gym of the highest-seeded schools, and the semifinal and final in New Orleans.

Ten of the conference’s 12 teams made the tournament.

Here is the schedule for the Sun Belt tournament.

MARCH 10 – FIRST ROUND

No. 5 Little Rock def. No. 8 Appalachian State

Np. 4 Louisiana-Lafayette def. No. 9 Georgia Southern, 81-64

No. 3 Texas-San Antonio def. No. 10 Texas State, 74-50.

Np. 6 South Alabama def. No. 7 Arkansas State, 82-71.

MARCH 11 – QUARTERFINALS

No. 4 Louisiana-Lafayette def. No. 5 Little Rock, 49-46.

No. 6 South Alabama def. No. 3 Texas-San Antonio, 55-47.

MARCH 14 – SEMIFINALS

No. 1 Troy vs. No. 4 Louisiana-Lafayette (6 p.m. ET)

No. 2 Coastal Carolina vs. No. 6 South Alabama (8:30 p.m. ET)

MARCH 15 – CHAMPIONSHIP

Semifinal Winner vs. Semifinal winner (7 p.m. ET)

SUN BELT CONFERENCE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

5 PLAYERS TO KNOW

D.J. WILLIAMS, COASTAL CAROLINA: D.J. Williams was named the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year for the 2019-20 regular season. Williams is averaging 19.4 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game this season.

AJA BLOUNT, COASTAL CAROLINA: Aja Blount’s performance earned a Second Team All-Sun Belt selection. Blount is averaging 14.7 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Chanticleers.

JAPONICA JAMES, TROY: Japonica James is one of the top scorers for top-seeded Troy. James is averaging 13 points and 5.9 rebounds.

SHAFORIA KINES, SOUTH ALABAMA: Shaforia Kines is one of the top players on South Alabama. Kines is averaging 15.4 points and 4 rebounds.

TY’REONA DOUCET, LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE: Ty’Reona Doucet is among the top players in the Sun Belt Conference. For the Ragin’ Cajuns, Doucet is averaging 12.4 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.

2019 CHAMPIONS

Little Rock repeated as champions in 2019, defeating South Alabama 57-56. Kyra Collier was named tournament MVP.