2020 Southern Conference women's basketball tournament: Matchups, players to know & more

The 2020 Southern Conference women’s basketball tournament will determine which team gets an automatic bid to get the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

The first round of the tournament is slated to begin on March 5 and will run through March 8, taking place at the Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville, N.C.

Eight of the conference's 10 teams make the tournament.

Here is the schedule for the Southern Conference tournament.

MARCH 5 - FIRST ROUND

No. 1 Samford vs. No. 8 Western Carolina (11 a.m. ET)

No. 4 Furman vs. No. 5 Wofford (1:15 p.m. ET)

No. 2 Chattanooga vs. No. 7 Mercer (3:30 p.m. ET)

No. 3 UNC Greensboro vs. No. 6 East Tennessee State (5:45 p.m. ET)

MARCH 6 - SEMIFINALS

First Round Winner vs. First Round Winner (11 a.m. ET)

First Round Winner vs. First Round Winner (1:15 p.m. ET)

MARCH 8 - CHAMPIONSHIP

Semifinal Winner vs. Semifinal Winner (12 p.m. ET)

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

5 PLAYERS TO WATCH

NADINE SOLIMAN, UNCG: Nadine Soliman, a senior guard at the UNC Greensboro, was named player of the year after scoring a career-high of 2,052 points, averaging 16.42 points per game. This season she averaged 17.0 points a game with 493 total points.

LILLY HATTON, WOFFORD: Lilly Hatton, a freshman forward at Wofford, was named Freshman of the Year after averaging 7.4 points a game and 6.0 rebounds this season.

SHANNON TITUS, MERCER: Shannon Titus, a junior guard at Mercer University, was awarded the Defensive Player of the Year award. She is ranked seventh in the conference for scoring with an average of 14.2 points per game and fifth in the conference for rebounding with 7.5.

LAKELYN BOULDIN, CHATTANOOGA: Lakelyn Bouldin, a senior guard at Chattanooga, was named the Ann Lashley Inspiration Award Winner after scoring a career-high of 1,441 points, averaging 12.01 points per game. During the season she averaged 12.3 points per game.

TIERRA HODGES, FURMAN: Tierra Hodges, a redshirt junior at Furman, was named Player of the Week during the final regular-season week after she scored 14 points and pulled down a career-high 18 rebounds in the Paladins' 62-56 home win over Wofford on Saturday.

2019 CHAMPION

Mercer repeated as champions in 2019. They defeated Furman, 66-63. KeKe Calloway was named tournament MVP.