2020 SEC women's basketball tournament: Matchups, players to know & more

The 2020 SEC women’s basketball tournament will determine which team gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

The tournament is set to begin March 4 and run through March 8, at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.

Each of the conference’s 14 teams makes the tournament.

Here is the schedule for the SEC tournament.

MARCH 4 – FIRST ROUND

No. 12 Vanderbilt vs. No. 13 Auburn (11 a.m. ET)

No. 11 Missouri vs. No. 14 Ole Miss (1 p.m. ET)

MARCH 5 – SECOND ROUND

No. 8 Alabama vs. No. 9 Georgia (Noon ET)

No. 5 Arkansas vs. First Round winner (2 p.m. ET)

No. 7 LSU vs. No. 10 Florida (6 p.m. ET)

No. 6 Tennessee vs. First Round winner (8 p.m. ET)

MARCH 6 – QUARTERFINALS

No. 1 South Carolina vs. Second Round winner (Noon ET)

No. 4 Texas A&M vs. Second Round winner (2 p.m. ET)

No. 2 Mississippi State vs. Second Round winner (6 p.m. ET)

No. 3 Kentucky vs. Second Round winner (8 p.m. ET)

MARCH 7 – SEMIFINALS

Quarterfinal winner vs. Quarterfinal winner (5 p.m. ET)

Quarterfinal winner vs. Quarterfinal winner (7:30 p.m. ET)

MARCH 8 – CHAMPIONSHIP

Semifinal winner vs. Semifinal winner (2 p.m. ET)

SEC WOMEN'S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

5 PLAYERS TO KNOW

RHYNE HOWARD, KENTUCKY: Rhyne Howard may not be on the best team in the SEC, but she was the best player in the conference. Howard was named SEC Player of the Year, despite missing some time with a broken finger. Howard averaged 23.3 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.

ALIYAH BOSTON, SOUTH CAROLINA: Aliyah Boston was named Freshman of the Year. The Gamecocks star nearly averaged a double-double with 12.9 points and 9.2 rebounds.

CHENNEDY CARTER, TEXAS A&M: Chennedy Carter was one of the best players in the conference, despite only playing 22 games herself. She averaged 21.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists during the season.

RICKEA JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI STATE: Rickea Jackson was among the top freshmen in the conference. Jackson averaged 14.5 points and 4.8 rebounds with Mississippi State in 2019-20.

ALEXIS TOLEFREE, ARKANSAS: Alexis Tolefree was among the All-Conference First Team honorees. She averaged 16.3 points and 4.2 rebounds in her senior season.

2019 CHAMPION

Mississippi State is the defending SEC tournament champion. They put 101 points on Arkansas in the finals last season.