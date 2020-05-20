2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic: What to know about the event

The 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic will take place at the Detroit Golf Club this weekend.

It is the fourth PGA Tour event to take place since the coronavirus pandemic put the season on pause.

The Rocket Mortgage Classic doesn’t have a rich history like some of the tournaments golfers have played earlier this season. The event first took place in 2019. It replaced the Quicken Loans National on the PGA Tour schedule.

Last year's event was a part of the Open Qualifying Series. Two non-exempt players were granted entry into The Open Championship.

The tournament was rescheduled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE GOLF COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Here are some things to know before the golfers tee-off.

**

WHERE: Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, Mich.

WHEN: July 2-5

PURSE: $7.5 million

TV: CBS, GOLF Channel

**

PAST WINNERS

2019: NATHAN LASHLEY

Nathan Lashley is the only past winner for now, and the golfer who has won the most times at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Last year, Lashley was the last player to get into the field and ended up defeating Doc Redman by six strokes to the event. It was his first PGA Tour victory and the first alternate to win a PGA Tour event since Vaughn Taylor won the 2016 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

He finished with a 25-under par.