Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Golf
Published

2020 RBC Heritage: What to know about the event

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 17Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 17

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The 2020 RBC Heritage is going to be the second event on the PGA Tour calendar once the season officially starts up again Thursday.

The RBC Heritage will follow the Charles Schwab Challenge. The season was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A few PGA Tour golfers have participated in two charity events as states began to reopen. Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff took part in the TaylorMade Driving Relief at Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Fla. Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Tom Brady and Peyton Manning played in Capital One’s The Match: Champions for Charity at Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Fla.

The RBC Heritage was set to take place in April before it was moved to June.

The RBC Heritage began play in 1969 with Arnold Palmer taking the win in the first event. The event was previously known as the Heritage Golf Classic (1969-1970), Sea Pines Heritage Classic (1971-1976, 1979), Heritage Classic (1977-1978), Sea Pines Heritage (1980-1986), MCI Heritage Golf Classic (1987-1994), MCI Classic (1995-2000), WorldCom Classic – The Heritage of Golf (2001-2002), MCI Heritage (2003-2005), Verizon Heritage (2006-2010) and  The Heritage (2011).

The RBC Heritage was initially canceled a month before the PGA announced it was rescheduling the event.

Here are some things to know about the RBC Heritage.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE GOLF COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

**

WHERE: Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.

WHEN: June 18-21

PURSE: $7.1 million

TV: Golf Channel, CBS Sports

**

LAST FIVE WINNERS

2019: C.T. PAN

C.T. Pan of Taiwan poses with the trophy after winning the 2019 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 21, 2019 in Hilton Head Island, S.C. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

C.T. Pan of Taiwan poses with the trophy after winning the 2019 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 21, 2019 in Hilton Head Island, S.C. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

C.T. Pan won the RBC Heritage in 2019. He defeated Matt Kuchar by one stroke and finished with a score of 12 under par.

**

2018: SATOSHI KODAIRA

Satoshi Kodaira of Japan poses with the trophy after winning on the third playoff hole during the final round of the 2018 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 15, 2018 in Hilton Head Island, S.C. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Satoshi Kodaira of Japan poses with the trophy after winning on the third playoff hole during the final round of the 2018 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 15, 2018 in Hilton Head Island, S.C. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Satoshi Kodaira became the first Japanese golfer to win the event. He held off Kim Si-woo in a playoff in 2018. He finished 12 under par for the event.

**

2017: WESLEY BRYAN

Wesley Bryan celebrates with the trophy after winning the 2017 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links during the final round on April 16, 2017 in Hilton Head Island, S.C. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Wesley Bryan celebrates with the trophy after winning the 2017 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links during the final round on April 16, 2017 in Hilton Head Island, S.C. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Wesley Bryan was the last American to win the RBC Heritage. In 2017, he defeated Luke Donald by one stroke. He finished 13 under.

**

2016: BRANDEN GRACE

Branden Grace of South Africa poses with the trophy after winning the 2016 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 17, 2016 in Hilton Head Island, S.C. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Branden Grace of South Africa poses with the trophy after winning the 2016 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 17, 2016 in Hilton Head Island, S.C. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Branden Grace won the tournament in 2016, finishing two strokes ahead of Luke Donald and Russell Knox. He scored a 9 under par.

**

2015: JIM FURYK

Jim Furyk makes a birdie putt on the second playoff hole against Kevin Kisner to win the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 19, 2015 in Hilton Head Island, S.C. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Jim Furyk makes a birdie putt on the second playoff hole against Kevin Kisner to win the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 19, 2015 in Hilton Head Island, S.C. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Jim Furyk came away with his second RBC Heritage victory in 2015. He narrowly defeated Kevin Kisner in a playoff. He scored an 18-under par — the best score at the event since Brian Gay scored a record 20-under par in 2009.

Ryan Gaydos is a sports reporter for FoxNews.com and FoxBusiness.com. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_