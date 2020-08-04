Expand / Collapse search
The PGA Championship
Published

2020 PGA Championship: What to know about the event

Brooks Koepka is the defending two-time winner

Ryan Gaydos
Ryan Gaydos
The 2020 PGA Championship will be the first major tournament event of the PGA Tour season since the coronavirus pandemic forced the alteration of the schedule.

The event was originally scheduled to take place May 14-17 and be the second major of the season after the Masters. But the pandemic forced the postponement of nearly all events, pushing the PGA Championship back to August and the Masters to November.

Brooks Koepka enters as the two-time defending champion and will be looking for the elusive third consecutive title. Should he win the event, it will be the first time a golfer has won the tournament three straight times since Walter Hagen won the event four times in a row from 1924 to 1927.

The coronavirus pandemic has also forced the tournament, which is being held at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, to be played without fans. Some golfers have decided to opt-out of the tournament.

Some of the withdrawals include: Ryan Moore, Branden Grace, John Daly, Vijay Singh, J.B. Holmes, Charles Howell III, Paul Waring, Francesco Molinari, Padraig Harrington, Y.E. Yang, Thomas Pieters, Shugo Imahira, Lee Westwood and Eddie Pepperell.

Here are other things to know about the event.

WHERE: TPC Harding Park, San Francisco

WHEN: August 6-9

PURSE: $11 million

TV: ESPN, CBS

LAST FIVE WINNERS

2019: BROOKS KOEPKA

FILE - In this May 19, 2019, file photo, Brooks Koepka poses with the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament, in Farmingdale, N.Y. Koepka begins a new season this week in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

Brooks Koepka became the first golfer to win back-to-back PGA Championships since Tiger Woods did it in 2006 and 2007. At Bethpage Black, he shot 8-under par and held off Dustin Johnson by two strokes.

2018: BROOKS KOEPKA

Koepka won his second major title in 2018. He held off Woods by two strokes finishing 16-under par at Bellerive Country Club in Missouri.

2017: JUSTIN THOMAS

Justin Thomas celebrates after making a birdie on the 18th green during the final round at the BMW Championship golf tournament at Medinah Country Club, Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, in Medinah, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Justin Thomas captured his lone PGA Championship with a two-stroke victory over Francesco Molinari, Louis Oosthuizen, and Patrick Reed. Thomas shot 8-under par.

2016: JIMMY WALKER

Jimmy Walker captured his only major tournament title in 2016 at the PGA Championship. Walker scored a 14-under par. He defeated Jason Day by one stroke.

2015: JASON DAY

Day won his first PGA Championship in 2015 at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin. He defeated Jordan Spieth by three strokes.

Ryan Gaydos is a sports reporter for FoxNews.com and FoxBusiness.com. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_

