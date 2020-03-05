2020 Pac-12 Conference women's basketball tournament: Matchups, players to know & more

The 2020 Pac-12 Conference women’s basketball tournament will determine which team gets an automatic bid to get the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament beginning on March 20.

The first round of the tournament is slated to begin on March 5 and will run through March 8 at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas.

Each of the conference’s 12 teams makes the tournament.

Here is the schedule for the PAC-12 tournament.

MARCH 5 - FIRST ROUND

No. 5 Arizona State vs. No. 12 California (2:30 p.m. ET)

No. 8 Utah No. 9 Washington (5 p.m. ET)

No. 7 USC vs. No. 10 Colorado (9 p.m. ET)

No. 6 Oregon State vs. No. 11 Washington State (11:30 p.m. ET)

MARCH 6 - QUARTERFINALS

No. 4 Arizona vs. First Round Winner (2:30 p.m. ET)

No. 1 Oregon vs. First Round Winner (5 p.m. ET)

No. 2 UCLA vs. First Round Winner (9 p.m. ET)

No. 3 Stanford vs. First Round Winner (11:30 p.m. ET)

MARCH 7 - SEMIFINALS

Quarterfinal Winner vs. Quarterfinal Winner (9 p.m. ET)

Quarterfinal Winner vs. Quarterfinal Winner (11:30 p.m. ET)

MARCH 8 - CHAMPIONSHIP

Semifinal Winner vs. Semifinal Winner (8 p.m. ET)

PAC-12 CONFERENCE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

5 PLAYERS TO KNOW

FRANCESCA BELIBI, STANFORD: Francesca Belibi, a freshman at Stanford, is on the tails of two strong performances in the final two games of the regular season, combining for 28 points and 13 rebounds.

SAM THOMAS, ARIZONA: Sam Thomas, a junior forward at Arizona, scored double digits in three of her last five games, including 31- points against Utah in February.

ENDIYA ROGERS, USC: Endiya Rogers, a freshman guard at the University of Southern California, scored double digits several times this season including a three-game stretch in which she scored 21, 29 and 30 points. In the final regular-season game she finished with 20 points against Colorado.

REILI RICHARDSON, ARIZONA STATE: Reili Richardson, a senior guard at Arizona State, scored double digits in 10 of her last 15 games and has connected on 53 3-pointers this season, ranking her among the Pac-12 long-distance leaders.

CHARISMA OSBORNE, UCLA: Charisma Osborne, a freshman guard at the University of California, Los Angeles, ranks in the top 10 in 3-pointers made this season with 55. She finished two games with double-doubles, including 32 points and 11 rebounds vs. Washington State.

2019 CHAMPION

Stanford won its 13th Pac-12 title in 2019. They defeated Oregon, 64-57. Alanna Smith was named the Most Outstanding Player of the tournament.