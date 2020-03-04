Expand / Collapse search
College Basketball
2020 Ohio Valley Conference women's basketball tournament: Matchups, players to know & more

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The 2020 Ohio Valley Conference women’s basketball tournament will determine which team gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

The tournament is set to begin March 4 and run through March 7, at the Ford Center in Evansville, Ind.

Eight of the conference’s 11 teams make the tournament.

Here is the schedule for the Ohio Valley tournament.

MARCH 4 – FIRST ROUND

No. 1 Tennessee-Martin vs. No. 8 Murray State (1 p.m. ET)

No. 2 Belmont vs. No. 7 Austin Peay (3 p.m. ET)

MARCH 5 – FIRST ROUND

No. 4 Eastern Illinois vs. No. 5 Jacksonville State (1 p.m. ET)

No. 3 Southeast Missouri State vs. No. 6 Tennessee Tech (3 p.m. ET)

MARCH 6 – SEMIFINAL

First Round winner vs. First Round winner (1 p.m. ET)

First Round winner vs. First Round winner (3 p.m. ET)

MARCH 7 – CHAMPIONSHIP

Semifinal winner vs. Semifinal winner (2 p.m. ET)

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

5 PLAYERS TO KNOW

CHELSEY PERRY, TENNESSEE-MARTIN: Chelsey Perry was named Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year for the 2019-20 season. She finished the regular season averaging 23.7 points and 8 rebounds per game.

LARIAH WASHINGTON, EASTERN ILLINOIS: Lariah Washington was named the conference’s Freshman of the Year for the 2019-20 season. Washington is averaging 11.3 points and 5 rebounds per game.

TESIA THOMPSON, SOUTHEAST MISSOURI STATE: Tesia Thompson earned All-Conference honors. The junior guard was averaging 18.3 points and 7.4 rebounds per game during the regular season.

ELLIE HARMEYER, BELMONT: Ellie Harmeyer was among the All-Conference honorees. Harmeyer is averaging 18.8 points and 12.4 rebounds for the No. 2-seeded Belmont.

DESTINEY ELLIOTT: JACKSONVILLE STATE: Destiney Elliott was among the All-Conference honorees for the 2019-20 season. She is averaging 12.7 points and 6.1 rebounds.

2019 CHAMPION

Belmont is the reigning OVC champion. The Bruins defeated Tennessee-Martin in the championship last season.

