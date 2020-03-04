2020 Ohio Valley Conference men's basketball tournament: Matchups, players to know & more

The 2020 Ohio Valley Conference men’s basketball tournament will determine which team gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The tournament is set to begin March 4 and run through March 7, taking place at the Ford Center in Evansville, Ind.

Eight of the conference’s 12 teams make the tournament.

Here is the schedule of the Ohio Valley tournament.

MARCH 4 – FIRST ROUND

No. 5 Tennessee State def. No. 8 Morehead State, 74-67 (OT).

No. 6 Eastern Illinois def. No. 7 Jacksonville State, 67-61.

MARCH 5 – QUARTERFINALS

No. 4 Eastern Kentucky def. No. 5 Tennessee State, 58-48.

No. 3 Austin Peay def. No. 6 Eastern Illinois, 76-65.

MARCH 6 – SEMIFINALS

No. 1 Belmont vs. No. 4 Eastern Kentucky (7 p.m. ET)

No. 2 Murray State vs. No. 3 Austin Peay (9 p.m. ET)

MARCH 7 – CHAMPIONSHIP

Semifinal Winner vs. Semifinal Winner (7 p.m. ET)

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE MEN'S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

5 PLAYERS TO KNOW

TERRY TAYLOR, AUSTIN PEAY: Terry Taylor was named the Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year for the 2019-20 season. The junior guard averaged 21.4 points and 10.8 rebounds during the year.

GRAYSON MURPHY, BELMONT: Grayson Murphy was named the Defensive Player of the Year. He averaged 9.8 points and 2.7 steals per game for the Bruins.

TEVIN BROWN, MURRAY STATE: Tevin Brown helped Murray State to a No. 2 seed in the conference tournament. Brown averaged 17.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists during the season.

JOMARU BROWN: EASTERN KENTUCKY: Jomaru Brown was among those who earned All-Conference honors. Brown averaged 18.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game during the season.

JOSIAH WALLACE, EASTERN ILLINOIS: Josiah Wallace was one of the top players on Eastern Illinois. The Panthers guard averaged 15.5 points and 4.5 rebounds during the season.

2019 CHAMPION

Murray State is the defending OVC champion. The Racers beat out Belmont last year behind future NBA player Ja Morant.