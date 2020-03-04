2020 Northeast Conference men's basketball tournament: Matchups, players to know & more

The 2020 Northeast Conference men’s basketball tournament will determine which team gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The tournament is set to begin March 4 and run through March 10. The highest-seeded team hosts each of the tournament games.

Eight of the conference’s 11 teams make the tournament.

Here is the schedule of the Northeast tournament.

MARCH 4 – FIRST ROUND

No. 1 Robert Morris vs. No. 8 St. Francis (NY) (7 p.m. ET)

No. 2 Saint Francis (PA) vs. No. 7 Bryant (7 p.m. ET)

No. 3 Sacred Heart vs. Mount St. Mary’s (7 p.m. ET)

No. 4 Long Island vs. No. 5 Fairleigh Dickinson (7 p.m. ET)

MARCH 7 – SEMIFINALS

First Round winner vs. First Round winner (Noon ET)

First Round winner vs. First Round winner (2 p.m. ET)

MARCH 10 – CHAMPIONSHIP

Semifinal winner vs. Semifinal winner (7 p.m. ET)

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE MEN'S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

5 PLAYERS TO KNOW

ISAIAH BLACKMON, SAINT FRANCIS (PA): Isaiah Blackmon was named the Northeast Conference Player of the Year. He averaged 19.2 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Red Flash.

MICHAEL GREEN III, BRYANT: Michael Green III was awarded the conference’s Rookie of the Year. The freshman averaged 9.2 points and 3.2 assists in 31 games for Bryant during the 2019-20 season.

E.J. ANOSIKE, SACRED HEART: E.J. Anosike helped Sacred Heart to a No. 3 seed in the conference tournament. He averaged 15.9 points and 11.6 rebounds during the season.

RAIQUAN CLARK, LONG ISLAND: Raiquan Clark earned First Team All-Conference honors this season. He averaged 19.9 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Sharks.

AJ BRAMAH, ROBERT MORRIS: AJ Bramah led the top-seeded Robert Morris during the season. The junior guard averaged 12.6 points and 8 rebounds in 31 games.

2019 CHAMPION

Fairleigh Dickinson is the defending Northeast Conference champion. They defeated Saint Francis (PA) last year in the final.