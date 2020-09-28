2020 NL Wild Card Series preview, schedule and times

The National League side of the MLB Postseason bracket is set as the beginning of the end of the shortened 2020 season is about to take place.

For the first in MLB history, there are eight teams in the playoffs for the NL side. The first round is called the NL Wild Card Series. The Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves, and Chicago Cubs are all division winners and have the top three seeds in the bracket.

The San Diego Padres, St. Louis Cardinals, Miami Marlins, Atlanta Braves, and Milwaukee Brewers all received playoff berths through a wild card.

The first-round series is a best-of-three which means to move on a team must win two out of the three games. The Wild Card series is the only portion of the bracket that will not be played at a neutral site.

The NL Wild Card Series begins Wednesday. Here’s a brief look at the scheduling and times for each series.

(1) DODGERS VS. (8) BREWERS

Game 1: Sept. 30; 10 pm (ESPN)

Game 2: Oct. 1; TBD (ESPN)

Game 3: Oct. 2; TBD (ESPN)

(4) PADRES VS. (5) CARDINALS

Game 1: Sept. 30; 5 pm (ESPN 2)

Game 2: Oct. 1; TBD (ESPN)

Game 3: Oct. 2; TBD (ESPN)

(3) CUBS VS. (6) MARLINS

Game 1: Sept. 30; 2 pm (ABC)

Game 2: Oct. 1; TBD (ESPN)

Game 3: Oct. 2; TBD (ESPN)

(2) BRAVES. (7) REDS

Game 1: Sept. 30; 12 pm (ESPN)

Game 2: Oct. 1; TBD (ESPN)

Game 3: Oct. 2; TBD (ESPN)

All times listed above are Eastern and Game 3s are only played if necessary.