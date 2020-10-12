2020 NL Championship Series Preview, schedule and times

The National League Championship Series begins Monday when the Los Angeles Dodgers square off against the Atlanta Braves at Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX.

The Braves return to the NLCS for the first time since 2001, when they lost to the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-1 in a best-of-seven series. Last year, Atlanta reached the NLDS but fell to the St. Louis Cardinals 3-2 in the five-game series, and in 2018, they faced the Dodgers in the divisional series and lost 3-1 in the best-of-five.

Los Angeles has been very familiar with the playoffs in recent years, but the Dodgers have failed to win a World Series with what has been seen as championship-caliber teams. The Dodgers lost to the eventual World Series champion Washington Nationals in the divisional series last year. They also made the World Series in back-to-back seasons in 2017 and 2018, but lost to the Houston Astros in seven games in 2017. The Boston Red Sox topped the L.A. sqaud 4-1 the following year.

Here’s how the schedules line up for the seven-game series.

(1) DODGERS VS. (3) BRAVES

Game 1: Oct. 12; 8:08 pm ET (FOX)

Game 2: Oct. 13; TBD (FOX)

Game 3: Oct. 14; TBD (FOX)

Game 4: Oct. 15; TBD (FOX)

Game 5: Oct. 16; TBD (FOX) (if necessary)

Game 6: Oct. 17; TBD (FOX) (if necessary)

Game 7: Oct. 18; TBD (FOX) (if necessary)